We're still hours away from kick off, but the last 16 World Match between Mexico and England has already seen a number of issues. Now, it seems the Mexico fans are sparking another.

It was reported earlier this week that FIFA were debating moving the match, taking place in Mexico City, from 6pm local time to midday, due to predicted thunderstorms in the area.

England fans were over the moon with the rumored change, meaning the game would kick off at 7pm their time, instead of the dreaded 1am.

However, it was reported that the decision angered both English and Mexican officials, and no changes were made.

Advert

There may still be delays prior to the World Cup kick off, however, due to weather conditions.

England's hotel in Mexico is under tight security ahead of the game (Photo by Claudia Rosel / AFP via Getty Images)

The weather may be the least of the England team's worry though, as multiple videos on social media show the Mexican fans 'partying' and setting off fireworks outside the England squad's hotel.

Not only this, they can also be heard drumming and tooting their car horns.

It's thought that the parties outside late in the night were an attempt to disturb the sleep of Thomas Tuchel's squad before the big game, who are staying in the Santa Fe district.

The team arrived in Mexico City on Friday night, and were greeted by a mixed reaction of cheers and boos.

It's not the first time a similar thing has happened with the Mexico fans, with Ecuador, who were beaten by Mexico during the last 32, lodging a noise complaint with FIFA for similar reasons.

England's hotel has been put under tight security, with authorities trying to keep the fans at bay.

Now, soccer fans are expressing their anger over the ongoings on X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent.

The Three Lions are hoping to advance to the quarter finals . (Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

"isn't it illegal to be doing that so late in the night?" questioned one, while another wrote: "cant wait to see them lose today karma will get them."

"Should be instant disqualification for Mexico. It’s not an isolated thing," said a third.

Others however, didn't think it was a problem, claiming the rooms would be 'sound proof' and the England team would have noise cancelling ear buds while they sleep.

Adding onto the problems for the England team, they're also going to have to deal with the altitude at the Estadio Azteca.

According to Al Jazeera, the pitch at the Azteca is 2,240 meters above sea level, which means that the air is thinner and makes breathing difficult.

Good luck to all!

New rules for the FIFA World Cup 2026

This year, there’s been a whole host of rule changes, many of which are designed to speed up the game and penalize players who drag things out. Some of the new regulations are likely to prove controversial.

10-second substitution

Subbed players now have to get a move on and leave the pitch within ten seconds by the nearest exit point. If they haven’t, their replacement will get held up by one minute until the next stoppage of play, and until then, their side will have to play with 10 men.

5-second throw-ins and goal kicks

If a referee thinks a player is taking too long for a throw-in or goal kick, they’ll start a five-second countdown, by which time the ball needs to be back in play. If it’s not, for throw-ins the opposing team will get their own throw-in, or for a goal kick the other side gets a corner.

Injured players to remain off the pitch for one minute

An injured player treated by medical staff off-field has to stay off the pitch for one minute, leaving their side with just 10 players.

More VAR

VAR can now be used to review an incorrectly awarded corner kick; second yellow cards resulting in a red card; when a player is incorrectly awarded a yellow or red card for another player’s actions; and any attacking fouls that occur before the ball is in play.

Players can’t cover their mouths

Players who cover their mouths in confrontational situations will be handed a red card. It’s believed players might cover their mouths to guard against lip readers while racially abusing other players, which some suspect has happened in the past.

Red cards for players leaving the pitch

Any player who leaves the pitch in protest over a referee’s decision will be handed a red card, and if a team walks off and causes a match to be abandoned, they’ll forfeit the game.