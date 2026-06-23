World Cup fans have been left fuming after stark differences in stadium food and drink prices across host venues were laid bare just hours before the tournament's opening match.

The 2026 World Cup is being jointly hosted across 16 cities in the US, Mexico and Canada, and while ticket prices have dominated much of the conversation so far, it's what's happening at the concession stand that's now got supporters talking. That's because there is no single World Cup price list.

FIFA doesn't dictate concession prices across host venues, meaning stadium operators retain control over what fans pay for food and drink and the experience can vary wildly depending on where a match is being played.

Nowhere illustrates that better than Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

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Atlanta's Mercedes Benz stadium has been praised for it's 'fan-first' pricing scheme (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

What is Atlanta's 'Fan First Pricing' scheme?

The venue became known across American sport for its "Fan First Pricing" scheme, which deliberately keeps concession costs low rather than charging premium event prices.

During the World Cup, supporters there can grab a hot dog, pretzel, popcorn or soft drink for around $2, while pizza slices and nachos go for roughly $3.

Elsewhere, the picture isn't quite as cheerful. At several host venues, beer prices fall in line with those at major North American sporting events, where a pint can cost $15 or more, meaning fans at some grounds could spend more on a couple of drinks than they would on a fairly priced match ticket back home.

(UNILAD/Google Maps)

Geography appears to play a part too, with available comparisons suggesting Mexican host venues tend to be cheaper on average than their counterparts in the US and Canada, a gap that likely reflects the differing costs of living across the three host nations.

For FIFA, the contrast is an awkward one.

Atlanta's pricing proves affordable concessions are possible even at one of the world's biggest sporting events, while venues charging several times that amount have inevitably invited questions over accessibility and value. It's not the only headache facing organisers.

Why did FIFA U-turn ban reusable water bottles?

Earlier this month, FIFA announced that reusable water bottles would not be permitted inside World Cup stadiums, citing safety concerns. (Getty stock image)

FIFA was forced into a U-turn earlier this month after announcing that reusable water bottles would not be permitted inside stadiums, citing safety concerns, a decision that sparked immediate backlash from supporter groups and sustainability campaigners who argued it would push up both costs and plastic waste.

The policy was later amended in the US and Canada to allow one factory-sealed disposable bottle per spectator, though reusable bottles remain banned.

The episode has exposed a tension at the heart of the tournament, with FIFA keen to promote its Sustainability and Human Rights Strategy and the environmental credentials of host-city waste and recycling programmes, while practical decisions around security and commercial partnerships don't always sit comfortably alongside those goals.

It all adds to the overall cost of attending in person. According to analysis by NBC News of the five cheapest hotels within 15 miles of host stadiums, fans travelling for the USA's opening game against Paraguay on 12 June faced around $710 for a two-night stay in Los Angeles, with a similar price tag for the Turkey fixture on 25 June, while the clash with Australia in Seattle on 19 June works out at roughly $660.

Tickets for the Paraguay opener are listed from around $646 via Seatpick, with Australia and Turkey tickets starting from $640.