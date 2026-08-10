UEFA share open letter to ‘football family’ slamming FIFA and Gianni Infantino over World Cup

The governing bodies for football across Europe, North and Central America and the Caribbean, and Asia, have released a collective statement slamming the FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and the organization's proposed plans for the 2030 World Cup.

The associations have collectively accused FIFA of a 'fundamental breach of trust' as well as 'deception' in the furious statement, following it's handling of the proposed plans to sell a stake in the World Cup.

They noted that the controversial investment plans raise serious questions about football's leadership, noting that it is for 'the fans, the clubs, the Member Associations and every institution entrusted with safeguarding its future'.

The historic statement reads: "Football is the world’s greatest shared passion. It belongs to no individual and no institution. It is in that spirit, as confederations representing its members, that we speak collectively today."

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The presidents together added: "This is about something more fundamental [than money]: the integrity of the game, and the integrity of those elected to lead it.

"Leadership in football is not a possession. It is not about holding - or demanding - power to be held. It is a duty of service to the football family that entrusts it

The FIFA president has been slammed in the collective statement. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

When trust is broken through deception, when an individual places himself above the collective that entrusted him with authority, that duty has been abandoned."

The letter claimed that while FIFA has apologized for 'failure of communication', they believe 'what football witnessed was a failure of judgment'.

It continued: "It did not acknowledge that the proposal itself was inherently wrong. There remains no recognition that attempting to sell an interest in the FIFA World Cup was a profound failure of judgment - not just a procedural misstep, but a fundamental breach of trust with the very institutions FIFA exists to serve."

Addressing FIFA directly, they concluded: "There is silence where there should be accountability, distance where there should be openness.

"These are not the qualities football deserves in its leadership. That is why we have taken this stance: not lightly and not alone, but together, and out of duty to the game we serve.

The 'open letter' called into question FIFA's intentions regarding the proposed investment plans. (Jordan Bank - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

"Football’s strength has always been its unity. We call for that unity to be honoured now, for leadership that serves football, not seeks to command it."

What are FIFA's proposed plans for the future World Cup tournaments?

FIFA is proposing to create a new $20 billion company ahead of the 2030 World Cup, in which it will sell stakes to private investors, with Josh Kushner's firm leading the deal.

The severe backlash stems from accusations that FIFA is prioritising commercial interests over the traditions of football.

Why is Gianni Infantino pushing the plans despite backlash?

The FIFA president has defended the plans on more than one occasion, claiming that the investments are about growing football's revenues and sharing more money with member associations, rather than giving up control of the sport.

Writing in a statement prior to the joint letter received today (August 10), he said: "Football is the world’s most popular sport and an extraordinary engine of human and social development.

"Parts of the game have turned that popularity into remarkable commercial value - and we celebrate that success and want it to continue, because it lifts the whole game."

A number of countries, including those in Europe, since announced that they would boycott the 2030 tournament should the investment plans go ahead.