Gianni Infantino officially scraps World Cup sell-off plan following historic UEFA boycott threat
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Gianni Infantino officially scraps World Cup sell-off plan following historic UEFA boycott threat

FIFA’s president surrendered his $20 billion sale plans after facing an open revolt from multiple football governing bodies.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images

Topics: Football, World Cup

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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