Gianni Infantino officially scraps World Cup sell-off plan following historic UEFA boycott threat

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has officially abandoned his controversial proposal to sell a 20% stake in World Cup commercial operations to private equity investors, caving to a historic global backlash that threatened to tear international football apart.

The sudden U-turn came late Friday evening, just three days after secret plans were leaked outlining the creation of FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE)—a proposed $20 billion commercial entity that would have brought the men’s, women’s, and Club World Cups under private investor influence.

Infantino admitted in an official statement obtained by Sky News, that the mounting divisions across global confederations made continuing the initiative impossible.

“Having listened carefully to all the views, it has become clear that the project has created divisions of a nature that, regardless of the level of support, are no longer in the interest of the objective set out in the first place,” Infantino said.

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“Our purpose has always been—and will always be—to unite and improve. As a result, this proposal will not proceed.”

"Moving forward, my intent is to bring all interested parties back together in the coming days and weeks in the spirit of shared interest in our game, and with the objective to continue growing football everywhere, and particularly in those countries that mostly need our support."

The u-turn came after multiple countries, including this year's winner Spain threatened to boycott the next World Cup (Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

How the Revolt Derailed the Deal

The collapse of the proposal represents one of the most swift and humiliating political defeats in FIFA history.

Infantino’s plan aimed to raise $4.2 billion by selling minority rights to private investment firms—led by Joshua Kushner’s Thrive Capital—while promising an upfront $20 million payout to each of FIFA's 211 member associations.

However, the gamble completely backfired within 48 hours:

UEFA’s Boycott: All 55 European member associations voted unanimously to boycott the World Cup and all FIFA competitions, declaring "the World Cup is not for sale."

All 55 European member associations voted unanimously to boycott the World Cup and all FIFA competitions, declaring "the World Cup is not for sale." CONCACAF & AFC Rejection: Governing bodies across North America and Asia issued scathing statements condemning the "lack of due process" and questioning the need for private equity following record-breaking World Cup revenues.

Governing bodies across North America and Asia issued scathing statements condemning the "lack of due process" and questioning the need for private equity following record-breaking World Cup revenues. Internal FIFA Crisis: Reports indicate senior FIFA officials and continental leaders lost confidence in Infantino’s leadership, with opposition mounting ahead of the upcoming FIFA presidential election.

With the private equity plan officially dead in the water, FIFA confirmed its commercial operations will remain entirely unchanged—leaving European nations to call off their boycott stance while Infantino faces intense scrutiny over his long-term governance of the sport.



