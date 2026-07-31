FIFA issues response after countries threaten to boycott 2030 World Cup over controversial plan
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FIFA issues response after countries threaten to boycott 2030 World Cup over controversial plan

FIFA have issued a statement saying 'nobody is selling football' and viewed this as a chance to 'grow commercial opportunities'

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Eva Marie Uzcategui - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Topics: World Cup, Football, Sport, World News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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