FIFA issues response after countries threaten to boycott 2030 World Cup over controversial plan

FIFA has responded to the backlash over its plans to create a new commercial venture linked to the World Cup, insisting that football is 'not for sale'.

The statement comes after UEFA and The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) raised major concerns over the proposal for FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a new entity that would allow private investors to take stakes in FIFA’s commercial opportunities.

UEFA has warned its 55 member associations could refuse to take part in FIFA competitions, including the 2030 World Cup, unless the plans are abandoned.

FIFA, however, has defended the idea and said it remains committed to a consultation process with member associations before any final decision is made.

What have FIFA said about the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) plans?

FIFA has rejected the suggestion that it is attempting to sell control of football competitions.

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FIFA has faced criticism over proposed changes to its commercial structure ahead of the 2030 World Cup.(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

In its response, the organisation said: “Nobody is selling football. This is not something FIFA would ever entertain.”

FIFA said the proposed FFE would not change the governance of football and was instead intended to allow member associations to benefit from commercial opportunities in their own countries.

The organisation also claimed that inaccurate media reports had affected discussion around the plans and said it would continue with its consultation process to allow members to make decisions based on what it described as the facts.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has publicly backed the proposal, and has reportedly told member associations they could receive additional funding if they support the plans.

The organisation has said the proposal is not guaranteed to go ahead and could still be approved, rejected or amended following consultation.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has backed the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise plans. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

FIFA has also insisted its current commercial operations would remain unchanged if members do not approve the move.

Why are countries threatening to boycott the 2030 World Cup?

The dispute centres on FIFA’s proposed creation of FIFA Forward Enterprise, which the organisation says is designed to give member associations greater involvement in the commercial growth of football.

Critics have argued the move could open the door for private investors to influence the future direction of the sport, with UEFA saying the World Cup should not become an investment product.

In a statement, UEFA said: "The World Cup is not for sale. It is both irresponsible and indefensible that a proposal of such significance for football was conceived in secret and brought to the brink of approval without any meaningful consultation with those entrusted with stewarding the game.

The dispute comes ahead of the 2030 World Cup, which will mark the tournament's centenary and is set to be hosted across multiple countries. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

"This is not merely a profound failure of leadership, but an abdication of FIFA’s duty as the custodian of world football."

The European governing body said its members would not participate in FIFA competitions 'for so long as these proposals remain alive' unless the plans were completely abandoned and assurances were given that private ownership of FIFA competitions would not be pursued.

Concacaf also voiced concerns after a meeting involving its 41 member associations, saying there were questions around the process behind the proposal, including what it described as a lack of due process and transparency.

Concacaf president Victor Montagliani has also issued a statement in strong opposition to the proposed commercialisation plans (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

FIFA's disciplinary action against Argentina

This comes after FIFA officially cracked down on the Argentine Football Association (AFA), lodging a series of serious disciplinary charges against players, backroom staff, and the federation itself following the conclusion of the World Cup.

Accusations were made following a mass melee that erupted on the pitch as the final whistle was blown to signify Spain's win over Argentina in the final.

FIFA has since confirmed that several high-profile Argentine figures have been cited under Article 14 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code for violent conduct and assault.

According to official FIFA filings, individual charges have been brought against key members of Argentina’s squad and coaching setup: