Wisconsin brewery loses alcohol permit after offering free beer upon Donald Trump’s death
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Wisconsin brewery loses alcohol permit after offering free beer upon Donald Trump’s death

Regulators revoked the craft brewery’s liquor license, ruling that the controversial social media promotion violated alcohol control laws

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Donald Trump, Alcohol, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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