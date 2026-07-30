Wisconsin brewery loses alcohol permit after offering free beer upon Donald Trump’s death

A craft brewery in Wisconsin has been stripped of its state liquor license following intense backlash and a state investigation over a controversial social media promotion targeting President Donald Trump.

Wisconsin state officials formally announced on Wednesday that they will soon pull the Minocqua Brewing Company's alcohol permit after the brewery posted a promo on social media promising patrons a free pint of beer on the day Donald Trump passes away.

The post, which read: “Free beer, all day long the day he dies. Show us this post when it happens in a few months and we’ll make good on that promise", quickly went viral, drawing thousands of angry comments, boycott threats, and formal complaints sent directly to state regulators and local authorities.

A second post also followed a few months later, following an attempted assassination at the White House Correspondent's Dinner, which read: “Well, we almost got #freebeerday. Either a brother or sister in the Resistance needs to work on their marksmanship or he faked another assassination to get a positive news cycle. We’ll never know.”

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The Brewery's owner made a number of controversial social media posts (Minocqua Brewing Company/x)

Why the License Was Revoked

Following an expedited administrative hearing, state regulators determined that the promotion violated multiple state liquor regulations, specifically those governing acceptable advertising practices and public safety standards for permit holders.

Under Wisconsin state law, alcohol permit holders are subject to strict regulations regarding promotional offers, advertising, and public conduct.

State officials noted that commercial alcohol license holders are explicitly barred from running promotions that promote violence, encourage unlawful acts, or disrupt public order.

“The Division of Alcohol Beverages is dedicated to the fair and consistent enforcement of alcohol beverages regulations in Wisconsin," the Wisconsin Department of Revenue said in a statement.

"The division is required to follow and implement state law, including ensuring permit holders and licensees follow all applicable laws and regulations. The division takes appropriate actions when these laws are not followed."

In addition to revoking the brewery’s primary retail permit, state regulators issued a fine and ordered the immediate halt of all alcohol manufacturing and sales on the premises.

The Minocqua Brewing Company has vowed to fight the decision every step of the way (Google Maps)

Free Speech vs. State Regulation

The brewery's owner, political activist Kirk Bangstad, has pushed back against the state's decision, arguing that the social media post was intended as satirical political commentary and falls under First Amendment free speech protections.

“As you can imagine, I’m not taking this lying down,” Bangstad wrote in a substack post. “We’re going to fight the state of Wisconsin tooth and nail, and once again, they’ll have to pry me out of my taprooms before I stop selling beer to thirsty progressives who come to visit us.”

He also argued that he believed he had been targeted specifically for being a progressive liberal, as opposed to the current administration's more conservative voter base.

Defense counsel for the brewery argued that while the post may have been distasteful to some, it did not explicitly incite violence or break any criminal laws.

However, with multiple attempts having been made on the President's life in recent years, the current administration has taken a zero tolerance stance on anything that could be construed as inciting violence.

Additionally, legal experts have pointed out that state administrative bodies maintain broad authority over commercial business licenses.

Courts have consistently upheld that state liquor boards have wide latitude to enforce conduct standards on businesses operating under state-issued permits.

With its alcohol permit officially revoked, the brewery cannot legally serve or sell beer while its legal team appeals the ruling, leaving the business's long-term future in serious jeopardy.