A video of Donald Trump with a Spanish soccer player has sparked fresh speculation about the president's height.

Trump's height is listed on his medical examinations as being six feet and three inches, a claim he has also previously made himself in interviews.

However, videos released by the White House have again led to questions about Trump's height which showed Trump standing alongside the captain of the Spanish soccer team Rodri.

Trump and Rodri crossed paths after Spain's 1-0 defeat of Argentina in the World Cup final, with Trump being one of the few people permitted to touch the World Cup trophy as he presented it to the Spanish captain.

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This led to the pair being photographed standing next to each other on the pitch, once more drawing attention to his height as Rodri himself is also six feet three inches.

But when the pair are standing next to each other Trump appears noticeably shorter than Rodri despite them ostensibly being the same height.

Donald Trump with the Spanish soccer team (Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

There are of course several possible explanations for the disparity.

Perspective in photos can change the way that people appear next to each other, for example Peter Jackson using forced perspective in The Lord of the Rings to make the hobbits appear shorter.

Posture might also be a factor, with how someone is standing making them appear shorter or taller.

Nonetheless, some people have been left asking questions about Trump's height in the wake of the pictures.

Taking to social media, one joked: "Someone should tell the WH that Rodri is 6’3”."

Another even suggest that Trump has not been truthful about his height, posting: "Donald Trump's official measurements: 6 feet 3 inches tall and 224 lbs.

"Rodri's official measurements: 6 feet 3 inches tall and 196 lbs. Who's lying?"

It's not the first time that Trump's height has been questioned, as previous incidents have also drawn questions about just how tall the US president really is.

Indeed, the question seems to date back to even before he became president, with Trump telling the New York Times in 1999: “I photograph short. I’m six foot three."

But his height has been called into question in more recent years as well, with another incident involving him standing next to King Willem of the Netherlands, whose height is between six feet two and six feet three.

Trump with King Willem of the Netherlands (Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

Despite his listed height suggesting that he should be the same height as King Willem, when photographed standing next to him in diplomatic meetings, Trump still appears to be shorter than King Willem.

Trump's listed height makes him the third tallest president.

Abraham Lincoln was the tallest US president in history, coming in at an impressive six feet four inches, or 193cm, and yes that's without the large top hat he often sported.

Lindon B Johnson was the second tallest at six feet three-and-half inches, or 192 cm.

One historical figure remembered as short who was actually not all that short was Napoleon Bonaparte, who was frequently mocked in British propaganda over his height.

Napoleon was actually five feet six, about average for France at the time, and some historians have highlighted that he was often accompanied by Old Guard grenadiers who were required to be large and imposing, making him appear smaller in comparison.

UNILAD has approached the White House for comment.