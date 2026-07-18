Many people online think Donald Trump should stick to running the country after the president provided his analysis of the World Cup semi-final between Argentina and England.

Ahead of the World Cup final, which Trump is set to attend in New York on Sunday, FIFA President Gianni Infantino joined the POTUS at a Trump Tower reception for national federations.

And speaking to the press, Trump spoke about Argentina's last-minute winner against England, which booked the South American side a place in the World Cup final.

The president said: " I know about sports and I know about a little bit about soccer, but I watched Messi and he was well guarded… And all of a sudden he's standing on the right. I just noticed it. Nobody talked about it. I just noticed it.

Advert

"He's so well guarded by a great player and then he [Messi] moved to the right and the other player was just standing there."

Trump has been speaking about the World Cup (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Many flocked to social media to slam Trump for his bizarre football analysis, as one person asked: "What the actual f*** is he talking about?"

A second joked: "He’s real sharp. Doesn’t miss a thing," while a third remarked: "He knows zero about football."

Trump even took aim at Thomas Tuchel's tactics and claimed the England manager 'made a mistake' going defensive too early in the semi-final tie, particularly with Harry Kane.

Joining the long list of people criticising Tuchel's game-plan, Trump said: "You have a great player in England, who I play golf with, you know that, right? And he is Harry, who has been fantastic

"I think they perhaps made a mistake when they made him a defensive player – what do I know about soccer?

"They took the lead and they took their best player and they put him on defence” the president said to laughter in the room.

"But somehow, now – we’ve got to be a little offensive, right? But no, I’m not going to call it. Look, what do I know about coaching? But that was a little unusual."

"Getting dissed by Trump is a new low for you Mr Tuchel," one person joked on X of the president's remarks.

While another added: "Trump is adding insult to injury."

The England head coach was asked about Trump's comments in a press conference ahead of his side's third place play off match against France on Saturday (July 19).

Tuchel hit back: "You use Donald Trump as your witness for the case? We defended in a deep block. That’s what you do if you defend in a block.

“We defend as a ten and as an eleven. And if we are pushed back to a deep block, everyone defends them in a deep block.”