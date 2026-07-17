The FIFA World Cup is drawing to an end and who should finally make an appearance but President of the United States Donald Trump.

You probably spotted David Beckham, Mick Jagger and even Louis Tomlinson while watching the England versus Argentina game on Wednesday...

Despite not having attended a game at this World Cup so far - yep, not one out of the 102 football matches - at Sunday's FIFA World Cup Final you can expect to spot Donald Trump somewhere in the crowd of Argentina and Spain battling it out at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Even prior to making a physical appearance, Trump's influence has been heavily felt. The POTUS became involved in the overturning of USA striker Folarin Balogun's suspension and reports have since emerged he'll be allowed to present the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy to whichever team reigns victorious.

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And now the White House has released an official statement confirming Trump's presence at the final game of the tournament.

Trump is set to appear at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement shared Thursday (July 16): "On Friday, the president will travel to New York City to attend a FIFA reception at Trump Tower, followed by his attendance on Sunday at the FIFA World Cup, between Spain and Argentina.

"His attendance will cap what has been the most watched, most secure, and most successful World Cup in American history.

"This is a fitting conclusion to a tournament that showcased America's ability to host the world on the grandest stage."

Although, let's not forget the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been held across both Mexico and Canada too.

While it's tradition for the president of whichever country the final game is held to help present the trophy to the winning team, there has been discussion surrounding Trump's involvement.

It follows Trump's appearance at FIFA Club World Cup Final last year being met with mixed reactions and confusion (David Ramos/Getty Images)

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, confirmed Trump is expected to be on stage at the finals.

He said during an appearance on Fox & Friends: "We will be together with the President, enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course, together. We are together all the time."

He added to Swiss outlet Blue Sport: "Yes, hopefully we’ll present the trophy together in the final. That’s always been the plan, and that’s how it’s always been done in the past – the president of the country where the final is held presents the trophy together with the Fifa president."

The decision follows Trump's appearance at last year's FIFA Club World Cup final being met with confusion from the Chelsea team after he remained on the podium longer than expected alongside receiving boos from the crowd.