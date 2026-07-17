Move over Ozempic—there is an unexpected, highly pungent dietary craze taking absolute control of Washington’s elite political circles, and it is all thanks to a simple jar of fermented cabbage.

An eye-opening investigation has revealed that members of Donald Trump’s cabinet are vowing near-religious devotion to a strict wellness regime centered entirely around sauerkraut.

The gut-health trend has gripped the administration's highest-ranking figures, with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Vice President JD Vance, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy all actively heap-loading their plates with the German delicacy in a bid to achieve dramatic weight loss and glowing skin.

The lifestyle shift was originally popularized by Dr. Sean O’Mara, a prominent physician and biological consultant who advises high-performance political and corporate leaders.

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Rather than pushing modern weight-loss medications, O'Mara’s metabolic protocol relies heavily on consuming traditional, live fermented foods alongside grass-fed meats, while strictly cutting out processed sugars, refined carbohydrates, and alcohol.

Robert F Kennedy Jr credits the diet with helping him to shed 20lbs in a month (David Berding/Getty Images)

The results have apparently been so drastic that cabinet members are boasting about them like enthusiastic wellness influencers.

Speaking at a recent public event, the 72-year-old RFK Jr. revealed he had lost a staggering 20 pounds in just 30 days after adopting the diet, while actively pointing to JD Vance’s visibly leaner frame as further proof of the system's success.

Vance’s daily menu reportedly consists of eggs, berries, and large portions of sauerkraut for lunch, followed by grass-fed beef paired with more fermented vegetables for dinner.

The obsession has grown so intense that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has completely sworn off diet sodas and reportedly started fermenting his own organic vegetables at home, while others have admitted to smuggling jars of homemade sauerkraut into luxury restaurants to avoid missing a single serving.

What are the rules of the diet?

According to O'Mara, the diet primarily requires people to follow a set of key rules, which include:

Eliminating ultra-processed foods and carbohydrates, such as hot dogs, potato chips, chicken nuggets, carbonated sodas etc.

Eat only grass-fed meat and seafood. Pair them with fermented foods like sauerkraut or other fermented vegetables.

Practice regular, extended fasting.

Do brief, high-intensity training, such as sprints, push-ups, pull-ups, and squats.

Use strategic hermetic stress, like exposure to cold, heat, and fasting.

Restore the gut microbiome by taking probiotic supplements in addition to the fermented foods already advised.

Prioritize sleep and circadian alignment.

Could fermented cabbage be the secret to a slimmer waist line? (Peter Meade/Getty Images)

Does the science actually back up the massive political hype?

According to registered dietitians and gastroenterologists, fermented foods like sauerkraut, kimchi, and kefir are indeed powerhouse additions to a standard diet.

Because raw sauerkraut undergoes a natural lacto-fermentation process, it is exceptionally rich in lactic acid bacteria and active probiotics that feed the human microbiome, strengthen the gut lining, and reduce systemic inflammation, reports Food & Wine.

Furthermore, because cabbage is naturally high in dietary fiber and incredibly low in calories, it keeps dieters feeling full for significantly longer periods, aiding natural weight management.

However, medical experts warn that the diet is not a magic bullet, noting that commercial, pasteurized grocery store sauerkraut lacks the live cultures needed for gut benefits, and its high sodium content could pose risks for those managing high blood pressure.

Nevertheless, with the federal government's official dietary guidelines actively recommending fermented foods, the White House has officially made cabbage the trendiest ingredient of the year.