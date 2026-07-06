A doctor has shared everything you need to know about the new Wegovy weight loss pill, which is now available in the UK.

The first pill version of the weight-loss jab was recently approved for use in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), offering a new alternative for those hoping to shed the pounds for as little as $5 per day.

Obese adults and overweight people with weight-related health concerns qualify for the new medication, with the pill being opened up to thousands.

The pill is taken once per day and must be done on an empty stomach after not eating for at least eight hours.

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It should be washed down with a sip of up to 120ml of water, which should be done roughly 30 minutes before eating or drinking anything else or consuming any other form of medication.

Health experts say that ideally, the pill should be taken at the same time every day.

The pill is meant to be taken once per day (Getty Stock Photo)

Dr Donald Grant, GP and Senior Clinical Advisor at The Independent Pharmacy, said: "The arrival of the Wegovy Pill in the UK is an exciting step forward in weight management, giving eligible patients even greater choice in how they access clinically proven treatment.

"For many people, the availability of a daily tablet may make treatment feel more accessible and convenient. Like injectable GLP-1 medicines, the Wegovy Pill works by helping to regulate appetite, supporting patients alongside healthy lifestyle changes."

The health expert added: "Clinical trials have produced encouraging results, with participants achieving an average weight loss of around 17%, while some responders lost up to 22% of their body weight. These outcomes highlight the potential benefits of the treatment when used under appropriate medical supervision.

“It’s important that the tablet is taken correctly for it to work effectively. The starting dose for the tablet is 1.5 mg once daily, escalating to 4 mg, 9 mg, and 25 mg, with a minimum duration of 1 month at each dose level.

"If you’re using Wegovy injections, it’s best to wait a week after your last injection. Then take the pill daily at the switching dose that aligns with your current strength."

The weight loss pill is now available to thousands (UNILAD)

Dr Grant went on to say that patients should always obtain the pill through 'regulated pharmacies and qualified healthcare professionals'.

The doctor added: "A clinical consultation is essential to ensure treatment is appropriate, safe and supported throughout the journey.

“Fake or unsafe weight loss medications pose a risk to wellbeing, as there is no medical supervision alongside the treatment and no way to prove what the product actually contains.

"The Wegovy Pill represents another valuable option for people managing their weight, but it should always be viewed as part of a broader, long-term approach that includes healthy eating, physical activity and ongoing medical support."