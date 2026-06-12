How 'game-changing' Wegovy weight-loss pill works as UK approves it for patients
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How 'game-changing' Wegovy weight-loss pill works as UK approves it for patients

The UK's medicine regulator approved the Wegovy Pill for use, potentially via its NHS service

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Ozempic, Health, UK News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones