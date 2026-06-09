People are getting surgery for 'Ozempic ears' after taking after GLP-1 weight loss medication, as an expert has warned that many people don't consider the long-term effects.

Those taking popular weight-loss drugs like Ozempic are largely familiar with some of the more common side effects, from nausea and digestive issues, to the dramatic changes the medication can have on a person's appearance.

But health experts are now warning about a lesser-known phenomenon dubbed 'Ozempic ears', with some patients reportedly turning to cosmetic surgery after finding their ear lobes had 'sagged' after taking the GLP-1 medication.

Speaking to the New York Post, Stephanie L, who lost 45 pounds on Ozempic, said: "It seems so random, but one morning I was putting earrings on and noticed my earlobes seemed a little heavier, as if they were being pulled downward.

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Many people are seeking the surgery after using the GLP-1 medication. (Getty Stock Images)

"They just seemed to be different, and I thought it was in my head, but I looked in the magnifying mirror and thought, ‘Is it possible my earlobes lost some volume?'"

She continued: "It’s such a small detail in such a subtle area, but it bothered me more than I expected it would."

It's not uncommon for rapid weight loss to result in slightly sagging skin, but while many would assume that ears are the last of people's worries, surgeons have actually seen an uptake in the amount of people seeking the specific procedure.

Speaking with the outlet, Dr. Luis Macias, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Los Angeles, California, said: "A lot of people don’t think about the long-term effects of Ozempic.

One expert noted that the procedure is 'very low-risk'. (Getty Stock Images)

"Following rapid weight loss, the ears tend to lose fullness and get longer at the lobes, basically speeding up the aging process."

The doctor noted that similarly to ageing, losing weight can cause the ears to become floppier, making them appear flatter.

But Michael Cohen, also a board-certified plastic surgeon, admitted that he isn't surprised by the uptake in women in particular seeking the surgery.

"Women like to wear pretty jewelry around the earlobe, so it makes sense that they would want to bring attention to it, especially with the use of filler.

"I often hear patients complain that their earrings don’t hold in place as well after losing the weight."

Cohen added that unlike other parts of the body, this is a 'very low-risk procedure, with immediate gratification and long-lasting results'.

UNILAD have reached out to Novo Nordisk for comment.