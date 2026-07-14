GLP-1 weight loss drugs could potentially reduce a person's risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, according to a doctor who says the jabs may help 'slow cognitive decline'.

While much of the conversation surrounding GLP-1s has focused on the largely unknown long-term side effects, less attention has been paid to the growing body of research that suggests the jabs may offer a range of health benefits beyond weight loss.

But Dr Dominic Greenyer, director and GP at The Health Suite, has revealed that GLP-1 medications are increasingly becoming part of the conversation surrounding how people can live longer and healthier lives as they age.

He noted that the medication has been linked to slashing the risk of developing Alzheimer's, which could be a historical step forward in the direction of managing the disease.

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Dr Greenyer said: "Weight-loss medications have been found to reduce the build-up of amyloid plaques, the sticky proteins linked to Alzheimer's, while also supporting the survival of neurons. This may help slow the cognitive decline that so often comes with age."

The doctor explained how the medication could work to slash the risk of developing the cognitive disease. (Getty Stock Images)

The doctor further explained that the body's main line of defence is known as the Nrf2 pathway, which triggers antioxidants, reduces inflammation, and repairs damaged cells - all of which helps to slow down the ageing process.

He added: "GLP-1 therapies have been shown to support the activation of Nrf2, which may help explain why these weight-loss shots are now being studied for longevity and healthy ageing, rather than just for obesity and diabetes."

Dr Greenyer noted that GLP-1s therapies could also help to 'tackle the root causes of metabolic ageing', a process described as the gradual slowing and changing of how your body uses energy and processes nutrients as a person gets older.

It may also help to reverse metabolic ageing, according to the expert. (Getty Stock Images)

And while he is clear that the research is still very much unfolding and that the drugs are not a 'silver bullet', it seems the benefits of taking the medications for the millions of people already using them, could be far greater than first realised.

A shocking new study found that 11 percent of people in the US now report taking the medication for weight loss purposes - up from just three percent in 2024, which marks a total increase of eight percent in just over a year.

The results of the study, which ran between May 28 and June 5, were based on data which was gathered from 5,000 adults across the US.