Millions of Americans can buy GLP-1 jabs for $50 despite law against discounted weight loss drugs
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Millions of Americans can buy GLP-1 jabs for $50 despite law against discounted weight loss drugs

Only certain Medicare enrolees are eligible for the discounted medication

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: Weight loss, News, US News, Health, Drugs

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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