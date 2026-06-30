Millions of Americans can buy GLP-1 jabs for $50 despite law against discounted weight loss drugs

From tomorrow (July 1), millions of Americans will be eligible for discounted weight loss drugs such as Zepbound and Wegovy.

GLP-1s have pretty much become a societal norm over last couple of years, but not everybody has been able to access the medication that is helping millions of Americans shed some weight.

The key issue for many has been the price of weight loss drugs. At one stage, Wegovy and Zepbound were reportedly priced at an eye-watering $1,000 a month, CNN reports.

But that's all set to change tomorrow and some people will be able to access GLP-1s like these for as little as 50 bucks a month under a new and temporary pilot program titled 'Medicare GLP-1 Bridge'.

Who is eligible to be part of the program?

Some people will now be able to access Zepbound at a discounted price through Medicare (Getty Stock)

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People must be part of Medicare's Part D drug coverage plan to be eligible for the discount, as well as meet certain health criteria.

There's said to be 56 million people who are enrolled in Medicare Part D, says The Independent.

Someone must have a BMI of over 35, or, for those who have a BMI between 30 to 35, they must also have one of the following (per CNN): Uncontrolled high blood pressure, prediabetes, a previous heart attack or stroke, blocked arteries in arms or legs with symptoms, chronic kidney disease at Stage 3a or higher, or diastolic heart failure.

Meanwhile, people with a BMI between 27 to 30 must also have either prediabetes, a previous heart attack or stroke, or blocked arteries in arms or legs with symptoms.

A person cannot take part in the program if they are already receiving GLP-1 medications through their Medicare Part D drug plan to treat type 2 diabetes, moderate to severe sleep apnea, or fatty liver disease.

These people will only have to pay $50 a month for the drugs.

How to get GLP-1s

Your BMI has to be in a certain range to be eligible to be part of the program (Getty Stock)

To get access to weight loss drugs through the new pilot program, a person must see their doctor who will then send a prescription for the GLP-1 drug to your pharmacy and complete a prior authorization when requested.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services states: "Your provider must certify that you're using the GLP-1 drug as part of a lifestyle program that focuses on diet and exercise."

Once approved, the coverage will be valid through December 31, 2027.

The program will cover Wegovy tablets and injections, Zepbound KwikPens, and Foundayo tablets.

Why is the pilot program only temporary?

The new pilot program will run until the end of 2027 (Getty Stock)

Under Section 1927(d)(2) of the Social Security Act, it is illegal for the government to fund GLP-1 medications solely for weight loss.

The US Social Security's website lists a series of drugs that may be excluded from coverage or otherwise restricted from Medicare coverage – including medications that are 'used for anorexia, weight loss, or weight gain'.

However, the Trump administration is allowed to run a temporary 'demonstration' project to test new payment and coverage, such as Medicare GLP-1 Bridge.

Visit Medicare.gov or call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) for more information about Medicare GLP-1 Bridge.