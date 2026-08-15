Psychic who claims they can talk to the dead reveals the two biggest regrets they have about life

No one wants to have regrets in their life when it's time to move on, but one psychic who claims she can 'talk to the dead' says there's two things many people wish they did differently.

Mississippi medium, Jill M Jackson, said that one of the main regrets was that they 'took life too seriously'.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Jill said: "A common theme is that humans need to play more often. That is when they look back on their life review, and notice that they were so serious, and that they had so many opportunities to just have fun, laugh and play."

The second, related more to those who followed religion in their lifetime. She claims the spirits she speaks to that 'followed strict interpretations of religious teachings and commandments' feel that 'modern religion 'limited their worldview and caused them to judge others of different faiths.'

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Jill claims people regret taking life too seriously (Jill M.Jackson YouTube)

"They wish they had taken the positive parts of that message in understanding that, yes, there is a Creator God, yes, that there is a higher consciousness, but it's not about control - that it is not fear-based," Jackson told the publication.

Speaking on the 'afterlife' Jill claims that it's completely different to how heavan is portrayed in Hollywood, in which she says people have been 'programmed to believe it's far away from us in the sky'. However, she tells the outlet that in fact, ' our loved ones are just in a higher dimension than where we are,' she says.

On why the spirits reveal these regrets to her, Jill tells the outlet that some 'chatty' spirits go on to reveal their regrets, hoping that their loved ones who are still alive would avoid making the same mistakes they did.

She also revealed that her encounter with spirits are 'random,' and sometimes a spirit - a loved one of someone she's talking to in that moment - will try to get her attention to deliver a message.

A psychic who claims she can talk to the dead reveals the 'biggest regrets' (Getty Stock)

Elsewhere, a nurse also revealed the most common regrets she had experienced from those on their death beds. Bronnie Ware, an author and nurse who specializes in caring for people in the last weeks of their lives, said that she found that many of her patients regretted not having the courage to be their true selves.

"When people realise that their life is almost over and look back clearly on it, it is easy to see how many dreams have gone unfulfilled," she said.

Another doctor, Shoshana Ungerleider, echoed previous claims, saying many of her patients regretted not taking risks, by letting fear control their decisions.

Speaking to CNBC Make It, she also said that many people regretted not spending enough time with the people they loved, as well as missing out on life because they were too busy 'working too much'.

Many also wish they had been 'braver' with a handful of others also saying that they 'focused too much on the future and lost touch with the present'.