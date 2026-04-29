A doctor who has seen people pass away has shared the five most common regrets those on their deathbeds share.

The idea of dying is a rather daunting thought to a lot of people. A lot of us would like to hope we'll live a long, happy, and fulfilling life before we kick the bucket, but sadly that isn't always the case.

In fact, it's not uncommon for people to have regrets as they near the end of their lives.

For example, Bronnie Ware, an author and nurse who specializes in caring for people in the last weeks of their lives, shared that a lot of her dying patients wish that they had the courage to be their true selves in life when they had the chance.

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Some people have regrets when they're nearing the end of their lives (Getty Stock)

"When people realise that their life is almost over and look back clearly on it, it is easy to see how many dreams have gone unfulfilled," she shared.

"Most people had not honoured even a half of their dreams and had to die knowing that it was due to choices they had made, or not made."

Shoshana Ungerleider, a doctor who specializes in internal medicine, has since echoed similar sentiments about what she's found a lot of dying patients express regrets about.

Listing five, Ungerleider said that one is: 'I let fear control my decisions and didn’t take risks.'

She told CNBC Make It that the others are:

I didn’t spend enough time with the people I love

I worked too much and missed out on life

I wish I’d been braver in the face of uncertainty or opportunity

I focused too much on the future and lost touch with the present

Healthcare professionals often discuss what people say to them before they die (Getty Stock)

In a bid to prevent having these regrets when your time comes, Ungerleider says that – at whatever age you are – you should be 'reflecting on our own mortality throughout life'.

This 'allows us to live better every day with more meaning and purpose in our lives', she went on.

In terms of looking after your health so that you can make the most of your life and prolong it as much as possible, the healthcare professional said: "As a doctor, I’d recommend eating a balanced diet, and exercising regularly, and avoiding things like smoking and high-risk activities."

Social media star Julie McFadden, best known as Hospice Nurse Julie, has also warned about smoking and high risk activities in the past — riding motorcycles and ATVs specifically.

"I would not ride an ATV, AKA four-wheeler, or a motorcycle. Helmet or no helmet. No bueno," she said previously.

Julie also warned that vaping is just as bad as smoking.