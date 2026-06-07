“I only want good things in life, and I'm gonna get it,” declares a 25-year-old psychopath who claims to know which people to manipulate ‘just by looking at them’.

Loic De Marie sensed he was ‘different from the beginning’, but it wasn’t until he reached the age of 23 that he received his diagnosis of psychopathy, antisocial personality disorder and impulsivity with narcissistic tendencies.

According to Healthline, psychopathy is not a formal clinical diagnosis in the US; however, the term can ‘refer to symptoms of antisocial personality disorder’, such as a lack of empathy, manipulation tendencies, and having little remorse.

Loic, from Belgium, says he was born with the condition, though research suggests it can stem from both genetic and environmental factors.

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Sitting down with LADbible Stories’ Minutes With, Loic, now 25, recalled how, at six years old, he didn’t help his sister while she was drowning in a pool because his ‘clothes were clean’.

However, the moment he realized his emotions were ‘different’ to others was when one of his classmates died in a car accident, and he couldn't understand why everyone was crying, perceiving them as ‘f**king weak’.

Loic soon worked out how to ‘mask’ his emotions, becoming ‘very charming’ and ‘very empathetic in appearance’, which lent a hand to his manipulation.

‘Psychopaths have pretty good instinct on who they can manipulate’

Loic says he intuitively knew who he could manipulate, ‘just by looking at them, walking onto the street’.

“Psychopaths [have] got pretty good instinct on who they can manipulate,” he asserts, before adding: “There is some people they're gonna walk like that, they're gonna come at you and talk in a very shy way. And when you're a psychopath, you understand pretty quickly that this person can be manipulated.”

Loic says he searches for a certain type of person to manipulate (LADbible Originals)

Admitting he’s ‘not proud of it now’, Loic goes on to say: “I tend to search for a certain type of girl, girl without a father, girl who are depressed, girl who are pretty empathetic, because in the mind of a psychopath, we've got this brain wired differently.

“So we tend to have more attraction to dopamine and to results. So if you target a weaker person, you get pretty quickly what you want.”

‘Manipulation is only about one thing’

But what does a psychopath actually want? Well, according to Loic, ‘manipulation is only about one thing: gain’.

He explains: “You need to gain something. And how to gain something, you only need to get the confidence of another person. That's [as] simple as that.”

“So when I was manipulating somebody, that was for personal gain,” Loic adds. “That was kind of a mentality of you are ruthless, you're like, ‘I only want good things in life, and I'm gonna get it’.”

Loic says he has no regrets (LADbible Originals)

‘It's always a deadly weapon for a psychopath’

Loic suggests that physical appearance plays a huge part in manipulation since it’s ‘the first thing other human beings are gonna see’.

He says: “A beautiful smile. It's always a deadly weapon for a psychopath because just imagine somebody is on the side of the road, and you got a problem to your car, and a good psychopath [is] gonna come at you with a beautiful smile and they're gonna tell you, ‘Nice to meet you, how can I help you?’

“And inside of you, you don't believe anything. But it's the first appearance that's gonna manipulate others.”

According to Loic, emotions are a ‘second language’ to psychopaths, so they tend to make a gesture to earn trust instead.

Watch Loic's full Minutes With episode below:

‘This is my way of being honest’

“Your body is like an instrument, and you can transfer emotion to others just by making a gesture,” he notes.

However, since starting therapy in 2023, Loic admits that his ‘life completely changed’ and he hopes to enter the world of politics.

“I'm honest, at least as far as I can. And people tend to believe in me now because it takes courage and it takes a lot of work to change yourself,” he says. “That's sometimes difficult. But I think this is my way of being honest.”

Despite his previous actions, Loic confesses that he’d ‘never’ change as he concludes: “I had a beautiful life, even in the past, I don't regret anything.”