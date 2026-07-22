An independent autopsy report, paid for by a former NFL player, confirmed that Nolan Wells died of undetermined causes, after the 18-year-old failed to return home from a Fourth of July trip.

The missing teen's body was found on July 6, two days after the trip with friends to Mississippi's Horn Island, face down in the water just off the shoreline by a National Park Service agent.

As the official investigation into his death continues, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office has said officers have not found signs of foul play.

Wells' friend Tracestin Shepherd told ABC News that Nolan told the group he'd met a girl and would travel back with her group, choosing to stay behind on the island.

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However, speculation around Wells' death has intensified in recent weeks.

His family does not accept the theory that the teen could have accidentally drowned in the water, claiming that he was a strong swimmer.

The independent autopsy was conducted by forensic pathologist Dr. Roger Mitchell, and was paid for by former NFL star Colin Kaepernick.

Nolan Wells' body was found face down in the water on July 6. (GoFundMe)

And while the results of the examination ruled his cause of death as undetermined, there were several notable findings made.

The report noted that a portion of Wells' head, located near the occipital bone, was discolored.

"We actually saw the picture of it," civil rights attorney Ben Crump said at a news conference.

"It's significant, you can't help but notice, why is this dark red here in the back of his head?"

However, the pathologist said the extent of decomposition limited the tests that could be carried out on the body.

Mitchell claimed that he was unable to fully examine Wells' airway and stomach, and further noted that he did not have the boy's toxicology results, which could have played a major role in determining his cause of death.

The teen was missing for two days before his body was found. (Jackson County sheriff's department)

Furthermore, the expert noted that he received the teenager's body without portions of his neck and throat, which he noted was common practice if a medical examiner is performing additional tests.

Speaking at his funeral service on July 20, his mother, Christine Wells-Wonsley, said: "Your absence has left an emptiness that can never truly be filled. A piece of our hearts will always be missing. Nolan, we love you."

UNILAD has approached the Mississippi medical examiners office, and the family's attorney, Ben Crump, for comment.