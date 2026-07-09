18-year-old Nolan Xavier Wells went missing while celebrating the Fourth of July with his friends in Horn Island, Mississippi, last weekend.

The teen was last seen around 3 pm Saturday (July 4) 'talking to a girl' at the north end of the Island, before it was revealed that his body had been recovered on Monday (July 6).

On July 8, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office released a statement, in which they said they 'continue to actively investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Nolan Wells', and were 'working diligently to determine exactly what occurred'.

They then asked for witnesses to get in contact if they had any interactions or sightings of Nolan on that day or photos on the island, 'particularly those depicting alleged altercations or containing images of, or believed to include Nolan Wells'.

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Nolan Xavier Wells was last seen on Saturday at 3pm (WLOX)

The sheriff's office also asked anyone to come forward if they had 'observed or heard an argument, disturbance, or other unusual activity while on the island that day'.

The statement acknowledged 'a significant amount of information, speculation, and commentary' shared on social media, announcing they were 'working to establish the facts through eyewitness accounts, physical evidence, and other reliable information'.

Authorities have said they do not believe any foul play was involved.

As per ABC News, Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said they suspected Nolan's friends 'left the island and went back without him', adding: "From what we understand, he chose to stay there."

Now, a mom of one of the teen's friends who was with him on the day has spoken out.

In a lengthy Facebook statement, in which she sent her thoughts and prayers to the family, Ashlee Cole penned: "No one in our family is trying in any way to impede with the investigation by law enforcement or to otherwise hamper the family and law enforcement’s quest for answers."

She confirmed that her son last saw Nolan 'at around 3pm on July 4th'.

Explaining why Nolan allegedly stayed alone on the island, she claimed: "They left around 4:30 pm when the boat was taking on water and they had an issue with the bilge pump. Nolan made a decision to stay on the island and return inland later with another group of friends."

His body was recovered days later (Jackson County Sheriff's Department)

Ashlee, who is a judge in Jackson County, says she 'values transparency'.

"My family is hopeful that this information will help to redirect the attention to the Wells family, their grief, and their need for our community’s support," she concluded the post.

On Monday, Nolan's mother Christine Wonsley wrote in a social media post: "My heart is broken for our sweet son who was always willing to cheer and uplift others. Nolan was a special soul."

Nolan's family have retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who wrote on X that they 'deserve the truth'.

Attorney Ben Crump is representing the family (WLOX)

“We will not rest until every fact about what happened to Nolan on Horn Island is brought into the light, and we call on investigators to pursue this case with the urgency and transparency this family deserves," he added.

As per ABC News, Crump said an independent autopsy will be conducted in Washington, D.C.

An autopsy took place on Tuesday, although the results were not immediately made public, CBS reports.

Ledbetter reportedly told the outlet that investigators hoped to 'find the original poster' of a social media video in which alleged arguing can be heard in the background. Authorities have not confirmed whether the video is authentic or if it has anything to do with Nolan's case.

UNILAD has contacted the Jackson County Sheriff's Department for comment.