Think you've got what it takes to be president? Well, there's one way to find out without the election, as an electability test reveals how your policies would go down with US voters - just as Trump's latest approval ratings are released.

Let's be honest, most of us have watched political debates unfold at some point and thought, 'I could probably do a better job than that'.

Whether you've presented your policies to friends around the dinner table, or kept them quietly to yourself, everyone seems to have an opinion on how the country should be run.

And while it's one thing claiming to have all the answers, it's another convincing millions of US citizens why your policies are worth voting for.

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But now you can truly find out how popular you'd be as US president, as an online electability test reveals how your policies might go down with voters, and it's convenient timing, just as Trump's latest approval ratings have been released.

How would you do as US president? (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

Despite tensions soaring between America and Iran yet again, the president's approval rating currently sit at the highest level since spring.

Trump's rating is now around minus 17, up from roughly minus 18.5 just a month ago, according to the Silver Bulletin.

While presidential approval ratings are measured by conducting public opinion polls, the presidential electability test is simply for anyone who's ever wondered how they'd fare if they ran for the White House.

The test presents statements that participants either agree or disagree with, such as: "I do what I want without worrying about what effects this has on others."

Another statement includes: "If I were in power, I would be remembered as one of the best politicians this country has had."

The quiz features numerous statements revealing a 'candidate's personal qualities'. (idrlabs.com)

The test, which is based on the work of Aubrey Immelman, Ph.D., claims that the model has 'accurately predicted several outcomes related to presidential elections since 1996'.

Another statement reads: "I dislike making decisions without input from others."

While another adds: "I dislike sharing the credit for an achievement with others."

The test claims to have accurately predicted the outcomes out numerous elections. (idrlabs.com)

The test reportedly quizzes the 'candidate's personal qualities' over specific policies they might believe to be strong or popular.

As per Newsweek, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said of the latest presidential approval ratings: "No other president in history has accomplished more for the American people than President Trump, who is working tirelessly to create jobs, cool inflation, increase housing affordability, and more."

Take the presidential electability test here.