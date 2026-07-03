White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has slammed Gen Z after claiming they have had 'everything handed to them' and should be sent to 'Cuba or Iran' as she returns from maternity leave.

The 27-year-old returned back to the White House just last week (June 22), a little less than two months after giving birth to her second child, who she has named Viviana.

And it wasn't long before the mom-of-two returned to TV appearances representing the president, as she brutally called out Gen Z during an interview with Fox News earlier this week.

Speaking with Jesse Watters on the show, the host asked: "Some of these kids have never had real jobs and are complaining things are expensive.

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"Things are expensive when you don't have a real job. Do you think that's getting traction? Complaining?"

The press secretary slammed Gen Z and issued a brutal warning to the 'lazy' generation. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Slamming Gen Z, Leavitt responded: "Unfortunately I do because this generation, my generation, Gen Z and those younger than me, have been raised with just silver spoons in their mouths.

"Just getting everything handed to them, that's not the values this country was built on."

The press secretary added: "It was built on meritocracy and hard work, pulling up your sleeves, and achieving the American dream. We need to protect it with all we got."

She noted that their alleged lack of worth ethic is as a result of 'laziness' and 'liberal indoctrination', before issuing a brutal warning.

"Send them to Cuba. Send them to Iran. They'll want to come back real quick," Leavitt concluded.

The mom-of-two warned that Gen Z need to 'protect' the American dream. (Fox News)

It comes after the press secretary shared a handful of photos from abroad President Trump's brand new Air Force One, as it took to the skies for the very first time.

She captioned the post: "What a privilege to be aboard the inaugural flight on the brand new Air Force One! A truly unforgettable day."

But eagle-eyed social media users spotted something the White House might have preferred stay out of shot.

A TV screen on the new jet sits in front of a bookshelf, with several books appearing to simply read 'library' on the spine, with no author, publisher or title anywhere to be seen.

One user joked on X: "Of course a plane full of people who have never read a book has a bookshelf of fake books with titles like 'Library'."

As another added: "A perfect representation of the Trump administration...all show and no substance."