Donald Trump has blamed 'vandalism' for the damage to the newly renovated and much talked about Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Trump's administration has spent a whopping $14 million on refurbishing it to ‘American Flag Blue’ colorway, only for it to go green not long after.

The cause of the pool turning the unintended color is an algal bloom, as microscopic plants multiplying in the water, alongside chlorophyl, is turning the pool green.

Work is underway to restore the Reflecting Pool to its original glory, with photographers snapping workers unloading hundreds of bottled full hydrogen peroxide, otherwise known as bleach, into the water this week.

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While that is taking place, Trump took to Truth Social to claim 'vandalism' is what caused the problems, including the other matter of blue paint peeling off the landmark.

The president has blamed 'vandalism' (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"We’ve cleaned, renovated, and beautified over 45 Monuments and Memorials, 28 Statues, and 22 Fountains in Washington, D.C. Things are really looking good in our Nation’s Capital, and add to that the fact that when I became President, Crime was rampant, and now, Washington, D.C., is one of the Safest Cities anywhere in the United States," the president began.

He continued: "However, we’ve had some real problems with Vandalism at the beautiful Reflecting Pool, which sits between The Washington Monument and The Lincoln Memorial.

"Just like three days ago, they destroyed the grass outside of the Pool, they’ve also done everything possible to hurt the inside surface that was just installed.

"No different than the chemicals that were used on the National Mall, they used something similar in the Reflecting Pool to try to destroy and demean our beautiful work."

The Reflecting Pool isn't looking its best (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The president went on to say that the algae is now '75 percent gone', before he added: "The condition will soon be completely remedied, and the area that was vandalized, fortunately, is just a small area of damage, and will be fixed early next week.

"It’s a shame that the Radical Left Lunatics, most likely Dumocats, who have spent their lives trying to ruin our Country, are free to do so.

"Law Enforcement is actively investigating this situation, and will hopefully have it resolved soon."

Earlier this week, a Trump administration spokesperson bizarrely took aim at past governments after stating the algae was being dealt with.

“Unlike under Obama and Biden, the National Park Service is actually maintaining the beautifully completed Reflecting Pool,” the spokesperson told The Independent.

“To keep the water in the Reflecting Pool not only crystal clear but also clean, we are deploying high-tech nanobubble ozone technology.

"This technology is actively killing algae, pathogens (e.g., E. coli), and contaminants that have long plagued the Reflecting Pool since 1922, most infamously, the Obama pool reopening that resulted in massive algae clumps taking over the pool’s surface following years of construction that cost taxpayers millions upon millions, only to be broken and disgusting days later.”