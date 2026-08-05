Scientists discover 'useless' organ is actually 'far more important' than they realized
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Scientists discover 'useless' organ is actually 'far more important' than they realized

Researchers knew the organ had a purpose in childhood, but its benefits in adults are only just coming to light

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Photo

Topics: Health, Science, Cancer

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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