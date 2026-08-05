Brock Lesnar officially announces WWE retirement after 26 years in the ring
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Brock Lesnar officially announces WWE retirement after 26 years in the ring

'The Beast Incarnate' has hung up his boots after passing the torch in a brutal showdown at WWE's summer spectacle.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images

Topics: WWE, Sport, UFC

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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