Brock Lesnar officially announces WWE retirement after 26 years in the ring

Brock Lesnar has officially called time on his legendary professional wrestling career, confirming his retirement from WWE following a high-stakes loss to Oba Femi at SummerSlam.

The combat sports icon, whose dominant career spans world championship reigns across both WWE and the UFC, brought his storied run to a close after a punishing physical battle against the rising superstar.

In what proved to be a definitive passing of the torch, Lesnar signaled that his time as an active in-ring competitor has finally come to an end.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show following his defeat, Lesnar said: “I’m here today to do this interview to let the world and everybody know that I am retired, and I wanted to say a big thank you to everybody. Saturday was a very emotional day for me."

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“Saturday for Brock Lesnar, that’s it,” he added later. “That’s it for me in the squared circle and for everything else too. I just wanted to give a shoutout to everybody on this universe that has followed me since I was a little kid, all the way till Saturday. I was just a farm kid with a big dream and big heart and a big-ass chip on my shoulder. I’m just grateful.”

Following the main-event collision, confirmation of Lesnar's official retirement marked the final chapter of one of the most dominant and destructive runs in sports entertainment history.

Brock Lesnar has officially retired, bringing to an end his 26 year career (Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images)

Passing the torch to Oba Femi

The clash at SummerSlam had been billed as a collision between two generations of raw power, pitting the veteran powerhouse against one of WWE's fastest-rising and most imposing young talents.

Femi, who has rapidly climbed the ranks as a dominant force, stood toe-to-toe with Lesnar in a grueling contest that pushed both men to their physical limits. The decisive finish saw Femi overcome Lesnar's signature offense, earning a monumental victory that immediately cemented his status at the very top of the roster.

Following the final bell, Lesnar took a moment alone in the center of the ring to acknowledge the crowd, soaking in a massive standing ovation from the arena before making his final exit up the ramp.

A legacy like no other

Lesnar leaves behind a combat sports resume that is virtually unmatched in modern history. After bursting onto the scene in 2002 as 'The Next Big Thing,' he became the youngest WWE Champion in company history at just 25 years old.

His initial stint set the tone for a career defined by main-event dominance, but his legacy expanded far beyond professional wrestling when he transitioned to mixed martial arts. In the octagon, he captured the UFC Heavyweight Championship and became one of the biggest pay-per-view draws in combat sports history.

Upon returning to WWE in 2012, Lesnar redefined the landscape of the company once again, famously snapping The Undertaker's legendary 21-0 WrestleMania streak in 2014 and enjoying multiple historic world title reigns.

Brock embraces Oba Femi following his defeat (Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images)

Tributes flood in

Following the news of his retirement, fellow wrestlers, industry veterans, and fans across the globe flooded social media platforms including X and Instagram to pay tribute to Lesnar's multi-decade career.

Peers commended the veteran for selflessly putting over young talent on his way out, praising his professionalism and unmatched ability to captivate audiences for over twenty years.

As Lesnar officially steps away from competition to enjoy life away from the spotlight, the wrestling world stands united in celebrating the career of arguably the most physically imposing powerhouse ever to step between the ropes.