Astronomer sends 'much bigger' Kessler syndrome warning while SpaceX rocket aims for Moon crash
Home>News>US News

Astronomer sends 'much bigger' Kessler syndrome warning while SpaceX rocket aims for Moon crash

Experts say the lunar impact will trigger a massive debris cloud, but warns Earth's increasingly crowded orbit poses a far greater threat

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Supplied

Topics: Space, SpaceX, NASA, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Choose your content: