How to spot signs of 'Ozempic face' after doctors sound the alarm on potential side effect

A doctor has issued a warning about an 'absolute hallmark of the Ozempic face', and how to spot it before it worsens.

The most common side effects of GLP-1 drugs are now widely recognised, as more Americans than ever before are using the medications to help aid weight loss.

But doctors have warned about one peculiar side effect that people taking the drugs should try to avoid, and how to catch it before it progresses.

Dr. Terry Dubrow, a plastic surgeon in California who has appeared on reality shows like Botched and The Real Housewives of Orange County, noted that the effect is a 'hallmark of aging, hallmark of illness, hallmark of dehydration and the absolute hallmark of the Ozempic face'.

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And it's known as 'temporal hollowing'.

"It takes your face out of its youthful balance," the expert said, speaking with USA Today.

Doctors have issued a warning about 'temporal hollowing'. (Getty Stock Images)

"When you look at a youthful face - when you look at kids, babies - the temple area is very full."

What is 'temporal hollowing'?

Temporal hollowing is the loss of fat in the temples, which can be accentuated if a person used GLP-1 drugs for rapid weight loss.

Given that the region is typically full and rounded, volume loss can create a more aged appearance.

However, there is a caveat.

According to Dr. Krishna Vyas, a plastic surgeon at Blechman Plastic Surgery, overcorrecting temporal hollowing can also cause problems of its own.

"You don't want to necessarily overfill the face with fat, because that results in other problems that may not be as aesthetic," he said, speaking with the outlet.

There are ways to correct it, according to experts. (Getty Stock Images)

"Certain areas of the face you want to accentuate. Other areas you want to enhance."

How is 'temporal hollowing' treated?

There is a number of ways temporal hollowing can be corrected before Ozempic face develops.

The most common is with filler, but others may opt for surgical intervention, like a transfer of fat.

However, Dr Dubrow warns that the temples are a 'high risk area' for filler, given that they are located next to veins and arteries.

Speaking about Ozempic use more generally, he suggests: "Don't go too fast. Don't try to go up in the dose too quickly. Do exactly what you're supposed to do.

"[People] who are getting them online − TikTok influencers, gym bros, chiropractor, they're sort of DIYing their GLPs.

"They don't really understand that it's designed to slowly build up and get to a point where your food noise is gone, and you are in control of your appetite, rather your appetite being in control of you."

UNILAD have reached out to Novo Nordisk for comment.