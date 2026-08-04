Man, 27, diagnosed with ultra-rare cancer turned 'radioactive' after grueling treatment process
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Man, 27, diagnosed with ultra-rare cancer turned 'radioactive' after grueling treatment process

Ben Wagenmann noticed his first symptom in April 2023

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: PA Real Life

Topics: Health, Cancer

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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