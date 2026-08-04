Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves’ sister speaks out for the first time following Netflix documentary

Kaylee Goncalves' sister has detailed the moment she realized she 'couldn’t stay silent' anymore, four years on from the Idaho murders tragedy.

Aubrie Goncalves was just 16 when her sister was brutally murdered by Bryan Kohberger, who is currently serving four consecutive life sentences in prison.

The killer broke into her sister's off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, in 2022, and fatally stabbed four University of Idaho students - her sister, Kaylee, along with friends Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen.

"Every time this case is dragged back into the spotlight because of another filing, another theory, or another attempt to rewrite history, families like mine are forced to relive the worst day of our lives," she said, writing on Facebook.

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Aubrie noted that now felt like the right time to speak out, after Kohberger filed a petition to challenge his guilty plea.

She wrote: "After seeing that the man who admitted in court to murdering four innocent people now wants to withdraw his guilty plea, I couldn’t stay silent.

"For him, this may be another legal filing. For me, it’s another day without my sister."

Aubrie spoke out for the first time in the wake of her sister's death in 2022. (TODAY Show)

The 31-year-old murderer's petition was filed just days before the release of Netflix's new documentary, The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare, which Aubrie participated in.

"I kind of just decided no words are going to bring back either one of my sisters, so I didn’t feel like saying anything," the devastated sibling added.

"But now that I’ve gotten older, I realized still that no words are going to bring back my sisters, but words are going to keep their memories alive.

"I’m not really one to put myself in a situation like this, I don’t really like to, but I know that I have to keep Maddie and Kaylee’s name alive, and that’s why I’m here today."

Speaking with TODAY, joined by her parents, Steve and Kristi, Aubrie described Kaylee as the 'bubbliest human ever'.

Kaylee was one of four students murdered by Kohberger. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

"She was always down to have a fun time, she was always looking at the positives, she was one of the hardest workers I’ve ever met."

The oldest of the five siblings, Alivea Goncalves, also spoke with TODAY about Kohberger's petition.

She said "The fact that someone locked behind bars still has the ability to revictimize their victims, that’s something that isn’t just very easy to get ove.

"This will never be over for us until the defendant is no longer breathing on this earth."

A timeline of the Idaho murders

November 12 2022

Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, attend a party at Chapin’s fraternity Sigma Chi. Meanwhile, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, go to sports bar the Corner Club.

November 13 2022

1.45am - Kernodle and Chapin return home to their house on King Road

1.56am - Goncalves and Mogen arrive home

2.44am - Kohberger’s Hyundai sedan is spotted by a CCTV camera at Washington State University. Shortly afterwards, the car is seen again heading towards a road that connects Pullman, Washington, to Moscow, Idaho, where the victims live.

4am - Bryan Kohberger is believed to have entered the property

4.17am - A security camera reveals the sound of a barking dog, voices and what sounds like a thud. At some point around this time, their housemate Dylan Mortensen is awoken and hears a male voice say: “It's OK, Kaylee, I'm here for you.” She later hears crying and sees a masked man in the property.

4.19am - Mortensen attempts to call Kernodle, Goncalves and Mogen, but all calls go unanswered. She started texting Bethany Funke, saying she’s ‘freaking out’ after seeing a man in a ‘ski mask’. Mortensen joins Funke in her room and they lock themselves in.

11.58am - After Mortensen calls her friend Emily Alandt, she and her boyfriend Hunter Johnson come over to the King Road property. Johnson discovers Chapin and Kernodle's bodies and calls 911.

November 17 2022

Preliminary autopsy results show all four victims were attacked with a large knife

December 7 2022

Police say they are looking to speak to any occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra from 2011-13.

The four roommates were attacked in the early hours of the morning. (Netflix)

December 30 2022

Kohberger is arrested in Pennsylvania and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary. Police later reveal they used DNA on a knife sheath to link him to the crime scene, and tracked his car and phone across the area.

May 22 2023

Kohberger remains silent when asked to enter a plea during his arraignment. The judge enters a not guilty plea on his behalf.

June 26 2023

Prosecutors announce they will seek the death penalty.

December 28 2023

The King Road property where the murders took place is demolished to allow the community to heal.

April 17 2024

Kohberger’s defence team claims in court documents that phone mast data shows Kohberger was miles away from Moscow, Idaho at the time of the murders.

March 4 2025

Kohberger’s defence team say he exhibits traits of autism spectrum disorder, and putting him to death would be unconstitutional.

July 2 2025

Weeks before the trial is set to begin, Kohberger pleads guilty to burglary and four counts of first-degree murder.

July 23 2025

Kohberger is sentenced to four consecutive life sentences, plus 10 years for the burglary charge.

He comes face to face with the families of his victims for the first time, who read out impact statements.

Goncalves' sister Alivea gives a powerful statement in court, while Mortensen says she’s suffered from debilitating panic attacks since the night of the murders, telling Kohberger he has taken away her ‘ability to trust the world’.

July 27 2026

Kohberger announces he is seeking to take back his guilty plea and overturn his conviction.

He tells the New York Times: “My actual innocence is my truth, and the plea, hinged on by false promises and blatant disinformation, MUST be withdrawn.”