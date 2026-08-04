Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves’ sister speaks out for the first time following Netflix documentary
Home>News>Crime

Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves’ sister speaks out for the first time following Netflix documentary

'This isn’t a Netflix documentary, this isn’t entertainment, this is my life'

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images

Topics: Film and TV, Netflix, Crime, Bryan Kohberger, Idaho

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

X

@miawillsjourno

Choose your content: