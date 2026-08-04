Wife of man, 53, diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s reveals how her husband’s symptoms have progressed

Cassandre Pemberton's life was turned upside down some three years ago after she was told the devestating news that her husband Joe has early-onset Alzheimer's.

For those unaware, the disease is a rare form of dementia that starts in people under the age of 65. It's estimated 200,000 people live with early-onset Alzheimer's in the US.

Joe, a former law enforcement officer, was diagnosed with the disease when he was 53, though symptoms of the disease started two years prior.

Cassandre told UNILAD that the first symptom she noticed with Joe was short-term memory loss.

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"He would ask me a question and I would answer it and two minutes later he'd ask me the exact same question as if I we had never discussed it before," Cassandre explained.

That wasn't the only symptoms Joe was experiencing, as Cassandre explained that he began misplacing things, a less subtle symptom of the disease.

"He started losing things, simple things," she added. "He was always a pretty organized guy, so it was concerning to me."

Joe was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's three years ago (Instagram/@early_onset_by_day)

It was five years ago when Joe first started experiencing symptoms of early-onset Alzheimer's and the situation in 2026 is very different.

Cassandre explained to UNILAD that her husband's symptoms have 'progressed' from the short-term memory loss he was experiencing at the beginning.

She said: "Now it's short-term memory, some long-term memory, not a lot, and procedural.

"Like doing things in the right order, remembering to shut doors, things that could become a safety issue. He couldn't cook right now, or if I give him a task he kind of forgets what he's supposed to do by the time he gets to it."

Joe's speech has also become 'limited' in recent times, according to the 47-year-old.

Having retired as a law enforcement officer herself, Cassandre cares for her husband full-time as he requires 'full-time assistance'.

"He's constantly seeking where his people are," Cassandre added to UNILAD. "He doesn't really like to be alone for too long. I provide all food, I help him with all hygiene, medication. Anything that would require him to be sustained is pretty much on me."

Cassandre now cares for her husband full-time (Supplied)

Cassandre went on to say that while Joe is aware of his condition today, he was 'more aware' of his diagnosis at the beginning.

"He definitely had some anger about it," she added of Joe when he was first told of the early-onset Alzheimer's diagnosis. "It was more emotional because of his children and everything we had planned.

"He was really big on not wanting to be treated differently. He was really concerned about that."

These days, Joe has 'fallen into an acceptance that he needs help', according to Cassandre, adding that he's 'very cooperative' with her and their 12-year-old twins.

If you've been affected by dementia or Alzheimer's and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact the Alzheimer's Association via 800.272.3900 open 24 hours seven days a week.