Sam's Club is shaking things up after four decades in the retail industry and recently reopened of its first remodelled stores in Tennessee.

The Costco rival started its rebranding late last year and has since unveiled its brand new look in the flesh in Lebanon, Tennessee – marking its fifth location in the greater Nashville area.

The 170,000-square-foot-club opened its doors to the public on July 30. The rebrand sees a new logo, a new slogan – that being 'Come Join Us' – and a new 'modern visual look'.

It's first new-look store opened in Springdale, Arkansas, in October 2025.

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The membership-only warehouse in Lebanon is brandishes Sam's Club's new logo and slogan, as well as other unique offerings inside the store itself.

New healthcare offering

Sam's Club recently re-opened one of its Tennessee stores after a huge rebrand (Sam's Club)

In the store is a new healthcare offering, with Sam's Club connecting its pharmacy, optical and hearing centers into one suite, USA Today reports. The intention of doing this is so that customers can address multiple health care needs in one visit.

The Optical Center in the store has more than 200 designer frames available from brands like Gucci, Ray Ban, and Tom Ford.

Floral department

It even has it's own floral department which a Sam's Club spokesperson told USA Today is so members can 'watch associates create custom floral arrangements, bringing a little theater to the shopping experience while giving associates more time to focus on personalized service'.

New cafe and fresh food

People will now be able to buy designer frames from the store (Sam's Club)

A news release from Sam's Club reveals that its new store also has an outdoor cafe, products from local businesses, and 'an expanded fresh department with product islands that are one-third larger than the ones in standard Sam’s Club location'.

It explains further: "These islands include more meat, seafood, deli and prepared foods options. One of the islands features sushi, allowing customers to watch trained chefs prepare sushi."

Discussing the sushi island specifically, Sam's Club said: "That visibility creates excitement and reinforces the freshness and quality of the product."

Scan & Go

The new store has less self checkouts in comparison to other Sam's Clubs, and this is to encourage customers to use Scan & Go.

Scan & Go allows customers to use their phones to scan item barcodes, pay directly on the app and skip usual checkout lines, says New York Post.

The Lebanon store reopened its doors on July 30 (Sam's Club)

New stores opening this year