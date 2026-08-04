Sam's Club takes on Costco with store rebrand designed to save shoppers time
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Sam's Club takes on Costco with store rebrand designed to save shoppers time

Three more new stores are set to open in the US by the end of the year

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: News, US News, Shopping, Business

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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