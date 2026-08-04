UFC fighter Allan Nascimento dies aged 34 following reported heart attack
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UFC fighter Allan Nascimento dies aged 34 following reported heart attack

Tributes have poured in from across the MMA community following the sudden passing of the Brazilian flyweight veteran

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: UFC, MMA, Sport

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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