UFC fighter Allan Nascimento dies aged 34 following reported heart attack

The mixed martial arts community is in mourning following the tragic and sudden death of UFC flyweight contender Allan Nascimento at the age of 34.

The Brazilian fighter, affectionately known to fans and teammates as "Puro Osso" (Pure Bone), reportedly passed away after suffering an apparent heart attack, sending shockwaves through the combat sports world.

Nascimento was a key figure at the renowned Chute Boxe Diego Lima academy in São Paulo, training alongside top-tier talent including former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Known for his elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills and relentless fighting spirit, Nascimento earned respect across the industry long before making his official UFC debut.

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As news of his passing broke, coaches, teammates, and fellow fighters took to social media to pay emotional tributes to the veteran athlete.

Allan Nascimento was just 34 years old (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“Today we lost a brother, a warrior, and an incredible human being,” his longtime head coach Diego Lima shared in a heartfelt post.

“Allan was the heart and soul of our team. His dedication, kindness, and passion for martial arts inspired everyone around him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this unimaginable time.”

Born in São Paulo, Brazil, Nascimento built a reputation as one of the most formidable submission grappling specialists on the regional circuit before earning his spot on the ultimate stage.

With a professional MMA record featuring numerous submission victories, he made his promotional debut in the UFC in 2021, going on to secure impressive victories inside the famous Octagon against opponents including Jake Hadley and Carlos Candelario.

Beyond his accomplishments in the cage, friends and peers consistently remembered Nascimento as a humble and selfless mentor who spent countless hours helping younger fighters develop their craft on the mats.

“Allan was one of the most genuine guys in the sport,” one fellow UFC fighter posted on X.

“Always smiling, always ready to help his teammates, and an absolute nightmare to grapple with. Devastating news for the entire MMA family.”

The UFC released an official statement extending its heartfelt condolences to Nascimento’s family, friends, and team members during this difficult period.

“This morning, Monday, August 3rd, our beloved flyweight fighter, Allan Nascimento, was found unresponsive after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep,” the organization said in an Instagram post. “Despite the efforts of the responding medical team, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

As fans and fighters across the globe continue to share memories of the popular flyweight, Nascimento’s legacy as a dedicated martial artist, beloved teammate, and true warrior inside and outside the Octagon remains firmly cemented.