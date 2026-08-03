10 passengers rescued after seaplane carrying US tourists crashes near Bahamas resort
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10 passengers rescued after seaplane carrying US tourists crashes near Bahamas resort

Good Samaritans, resort staff, and emergency crews rushed to pull victims from the water after the aircraft hit trouble during landing.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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