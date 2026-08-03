FIFA addresses rumors Gianni Infantino is seeking help from Trump administration to keep his job
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FIFA addresses rumors Gianni Infantino is seeking help from Trump administration to keep his job

Gianni Infantino seems to be fearing for his future at FIFA in the lead up to the presidential election

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, News, Football, Sport

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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