FIFA addresses rumors Gianni Infantino is seeking help from Trump administration to keep his job

FIFA has denied that Gianni Infantino organized private talks with the Trump administration today (August 3) in the hopes that Secretary of State Marco Rubio might be able to help secure his future as FIFA president.

Infantino was first elected as FIFA president in 2016, but it's looks like his time in the position may be running out.

The upcoming election is scheduled for March 18, 2027, and it's thought that Infantino wants to run for another four years.

As of last month he was on course to be elected for a fourth term and reportedly had the backing of over 200 FIFA members, The Guardian reported – but all this has changed after the 56-year-old announced his controversial plans known as the 'FIFA Forward Enterprise'.

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Gianni Infantino's future as FIFA's president hangs in the balance (Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

This would have seen FIFA sell a 20 percent minority stake in this subsidiary to private equity firm Thrive Eternal, but the plans went down like a lead balloon with many and dozens of countries shared plans to boycott the next World Cup if Infantino's proposal went through.

Ultimately he scrapped the idea.

Now, in the run up the March election, sources who spoke to The New York Post claimed that Infantino had scheduled a call with Marco Rubio at 9am ET today (August 3).

One of the insiders said: "He wanted to get online with the secretary and talk about how soccer can be a form of soft power for America. But we all know that it is about job protection. It is not about anything else at this point."

The second source added: "He is looking for allies of note to publicly support him."

FIFA has denied that the call took place, however, and insisted that NYP's report was 'erroneous'.

In fact, FIFA insisted that no call was ever scheduled for today or any day with any member of Donald Trump's cabinet, Fox News reports.

Allegedly Infantino was scheduled to have a call with Marco Rubio (Aaron Schwartz / AFP via Getty Images)

Infantino loses support from British football associations

While Infantino has scrapped his privatization plans, the damage to his reputation has already been done and the likes of English and Welsh football associations have said that they will not be supporting Infantino's re-election.

Part of the Welsh FA's statement read: "The Football Association of Wales hereby confirms ‌its withdrawal of support for the candidature of Mr. Gianni Infantino, for re-election as FIFA President for the 2027–2031 term.

"The recent failures in good governance, processes, leadership, values, stakeholder management, communications and sound judgement have led us to a position where Mr. Infantino has lost the confidence of the FAW to remain at the helm of world football.

"Failing to put the ⁠best interests of football first is a failure we cannot accept."

Infantino's future at FIFA will be decided after the March election (Ton Molina/Getty Images)

Where is the next World Cup?

Morocco, Portugal and defending champions Spain will co-host the FIFA World Cup in 2030, marking the football tournament’s 100th anniversary.

It’s set to run from June 8 2030 to July 21 2030, making it the longest World Cup in history at 44 days.

FIFA also announced that three separate matches will take place in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, as a tribute to the first-ever World Cup back in 1930.

All six host nations will automatically qualify, which means we'll definitely be seeing Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay in at least the group stages.

In Spain, matches will take place in Barcelona, Bilbao, Las Palmas, Madrid, San Sebastian, Seville, Valencia, Vigo and Zaragoza.

In Portugal, stadiums in Lisbon and Porto have been earmarked, while the games in Morocco will be played in Agadir, Casablanca, Fez, Marrakesh, Rabat and Tangier.

Plus the three special opening centenary games will be played at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina; the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay; and the Estadio Osvaldo Dominguez Dibb in Asuncion, Paraguay.