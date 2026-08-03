Trump accused of 'blatantly cheating' to win club tournament at own golf course as footage emerges

Donald Trump has faced allegations of being a 'cheater' after announcing himself as the winner of a golf championship boasting he holds 'talent' his competitors 'don't'.

On Sunday, August 2, the POTUS took to the golf green at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey to take part in the Senior Men's Club Championship - for those aged 50 and above - and the Super Senior Men’s Club Championship - for those over 65.

Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, shortly after, Trump wrote: "The Winning Shot in the Bedminster Club Championship! Thank you very much to all of those who participated. I won with a score of 70, and am so honored in that, unlike the rest of the field, I’m given very little time to practice, because I’m focused on many other things.

"It’s called TALENT, and I have it, and they don’t! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

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He also shared video footage of him in action, however, the video has received backlash from social media users, many voicing several theories it actually proves Trump 'cheated' in order to win.





One X user wrote: "Look how fake that s**t is when the ball just puts the brakes on. What a f**king loser and cheater."

"Did it ‘automatically’ count as ‘going in the hole’? Just being in the general area?" Another added.

A third wrote: "They’re using majestic 12 alien tech on the golf balls."

Elsewhere, another user claimed: "Video exists of his caddie moving the ball for him. Just saying."

Trump? A cheater? (Eric Lee/Getty Images)

One user alleged Trump's 'cheating is well documented' and not just 'blatant' but 'off the scale by all accounts'.

Another X user voiced: "Funny. How many has he won NOT at his golf courses?"

A final simply resolved: "I don't care if he's exaggerating. It's hilarious that he posts stuff like this."

Trump reportedly holds over 40 victories at his own golf club championships.

However, whether these wins can all be counted has been questioned, sports writer Rick Reilly even writing a book titled Commander in Cheat dissecting the POTUS' sportsmanship.

Reilly details multiple allegations, including writing: "At Winged Foot, where Trump is a member, the caddies got so used to seeing him kick his ball back onto the fairway they came up with a nickname for him: Pele."

In 2016, actor Samuel L. Jackson also accused Trump of cheating in golf.

A video of Trump playing golf in Scotland also went viral last year, appearing to show the POTUS' caddy walking ahead and dropping his ball closer.

UNILAD has contacted the White House for comment.