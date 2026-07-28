Donald Trump praises Lindsey Graham as 'warrior' in emotional eulogy at Washington funeral
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Donald Trump praises Lindsey Graham as 'warrior' in emotional eulogy at Washington funeral

Trump recalled a funny anecdote between the two

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

Topics: Donald Trump, South Carolina

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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