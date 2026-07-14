The sister of the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham has been officially sworn into office to fill his vacant seat on the Senate floor, just three days after his sudden and tragic passing.

Darline Graham, 62, took the solemn oath of office in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday afternoon, visibly emotional as she prepared to finish out the remaining months of her beloved older brother's legislative term.

The poignant political transition follows the shocking death of Senator Graham on Saturday at the age of 71, after a preliminary medical examiner's report revealed he suffered a sudden aortic dissection—a catastrophic tear in the body's main artery.

Following his passing, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster swiftly appointed Darline to the interim role, a decision that received immediate backing from President Donald Trump, who called the appointment a 'fabulous tribute to Lindsey.'

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Escorted into the somber chamber by fellow Republican Senators Tim Scott and Katie Britt, Darline placed her left hand on a Bible and raised her right hand to take the historic oath.

Darline Graham Nordone was officially sworn in on Tuesday (Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The momentous occasion marked a major milestone, officially making her the very first woman to ever represent the state of South Carolina in the U.S. Senate.

The intense emotional weight of the ceremony was deeply apparent to everyone in attendance.

The bond between Darline and her late brother is legendary within political circles; Lindsey famously took legal guardianship of his little sister when he was just 22 and she was 13, after both of their parents tragically died within a 15-month span. Decades later, she has stepped up to protect his legacy.

"Lindsey has always been there for me, and now I will be there for him," she shared through tears during a brief press conference ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

"I think this is what Lindsey would have wanted, and I plan to honor him in this way."

The newly fledged Senator hoped to honor her late brother by following in his footsteps ( Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Moments after the brief 40-second ceremony concluded, the chamber erupted into sustained, respectful applause.

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle immediately lined up to offer heartfelt hugs and handshakes to the newly minted senator as she signed the official oath book.

Wasting no time in getting straight to work, Senator Graham cast her very first legislative vote just minutes later, supporting a major defense authorization bill.

While a special primary election will be held on August 11 to determine who will permanently replace the late senator on the ballot for a full six-year term, Darline’s temporary presence ensures her brother’s lifelong commitment to his home state is carried across the finish line.



