Sen. Lindsey Graham’s sister has spoken on the death of her brother and a request made to her by President Donald Trump.

Graham died 'suddenly', according to his office on Sunday (July 12), ending his two-decade-long career of representing South Carolina.

The statement read: "On the evening of Saturday 11 July, US senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness.

"Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period."

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Per the Medical Examiner of the District of Columbia, the senator likely died due to aortic dissection due to Arteriosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease.

In short, it was likely a ruptured aorta (artery) brought on by chronic heart disease.

Soon after his death was reported, news came that one of the last people to talk to him was the POTUS.

Lindsey Graham's sister, Darline Nordone, has responded to Donald Trump's suggestion (Photo By Al Drago/CQ Roll Call)

Trump told NBC's 'Meet the Press' on Sunday he spoke to Graham on Saturday night (July 11), the day before his death.

The president said that 'other than being tired, he was fine', and he believes Graham’s death was a 'quick end, and maybe that’s not the worst way to go'.

“He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social early Sunday after the news broke.

However, for all his praise of Graham, who he has since called a ‘great politician’, his sister has scathed in response to Trump’s suggestion she take over his role.

Trump said Graham’s ‘wonderful sister’ should serve as interim senator until a special election can be held to find a permanent replacement.

However, per The Post, she has no intention of doing so.

According to the outlet, she responded: “Actually, I’m just kind of like devastated right now.”

Trump had said of the idea: “This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!"

Sadly, one of the last conversations he reportedly had was about his mortality.

“I can’t die now,” he had reportedly joked hours before he was meant to appear on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, per Axios.

“I still need to do the Russia sanctions, get Iran sorted out and do Israeli-Saudi normalization,” Graham said.

According to reports, emergency responders arrived at the Republican senator’s Capitol Hill home at around 8:30pm on the night of his death after receiving reports of a person suffering from cheat pains.

He then allegedly went into cardiac arrest half an hour later and was rushed to George Washington University Hospital, where he died.

Darline has spoken of her relationship with her brother, as the pair were young when their parents died.

“I was just a kid. I remembered that day Lindsey came running in and just grabbed me up and hugged me,” she said in a video posted by the senator’s office. “He’s always been there for me. No matter what.”

UNILAD reached out to the White House for comment.