Study reveals reason why women have a reputation for being better at multitasking than men
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Study reveals reason why women have a reputation for being better at multitasking than men

Could science have finally settled the age-old debate about women being better multitaskers than men?

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Psychology, Science, Life

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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