An expert has warned about taking a cold shower before bed during a heatwave.

Perhaps one of the most unpleasant parts of a heatwave is when the sun is no longer even out.

It might be dark, but now you have to contend with lying splayed out and sweating in the hot weather, unable to drift off as multiple fans buzz around you.

One potential way to help you to be a little more comfortable before bed could be to take a cold shower before turning in.

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The thinking is that you can cool off, get rid of all the sweat and grime of the day, and go to bed feeling refreshed rather than grubby.

But while this might make sense, an expert has now advised that taking a cold shower before bed in a heatwave could actually be counterproductive.

Getting to sleep during a heatwave can be a challenge (Getty Stock)

Dr. Allie Hare works as a consultant in sleep and respiratory medicine at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London, as well as being a sleep consultant for Emma Sleep**.

Dr Hare advised that although having a shower before going to bed is a good way to help your body to keep cool, a cold shower is not the best option.

And don't worry, she's not recommending a steaming hot shower either.

“A lukewarm (not cold!) shower an hour or so before bed can help keep you cool because it causes dilation of the blood vessels in your skin so that when you get out of the shower, you can lose heat more effectively," said Dr Hare.

So while it might not cool you down as much as a colder shower in the short term, a lukewarm shower could be more effective over the course of the night.

A shower before bed is a good idea, but the doctor advised against a cold one (Getty Stock)

Getting enough sleep is important for your health, and keeping at the right temperature while sleeping is crucial in order to do that, with Dr Hare explaining its importance.

“Overheating during sleep can significantly reduce sleep quality and duration," she warned. "In particular, being too hot at night can reduce slow wave (deep) sleep, the stage of sleep that helps us awaken feeling rested.”

Fortunately, she also recommended another trick to help yourself to stay cool when the mercury starts to rise, and stay with me because this might sound odd.

One suggestion was to put on a pair of damp socks that have been in the freezer for around 10 minutes when you go to bed.

This is because your feet can act as heat regulators in your body, Dr Hare said, so keeping them cool helps to keep the rest of you cool as well.