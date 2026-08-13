Sleeping on top of your duvet in a heatwave makes you hotter, according to an expert

If you've been ditching your duvet during the heatwave in a bid to keep cool at night, you might want to think again.

Parts of the globe have been slapped with heatwaves over the summer, which makes it near-impossible to sleep.

You may be tempted to have a nice, cold shower before hitting the hay, but Dr. Allie Hare, works as a consultant in sleep and respiratory medicine at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London, says a lukewarm shower is better instead.

This is the better option because it can 'help keep you cool because it causes dilation of the blood vessels in your skin so that when you get out of the shower, you can lose heat more effectively', she says.

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Another thing people might do to try beat the heat at night is sleeping on top of your duvet instead of underneath it – and Natalie Pennicotte-Collier, a sleep therapist and the resident sleep expert at MattressNextDay, has explained why this isn't a good idea either.

Sleeping without a duvet or on top of it

Experts advise that you don't sleep without a duvet (Getty Stock Image)

"Removing or sleeping on top of your duvet may feel like a logical decision in a heatwave but the problem is when you replace it with nothing," the sleep expert explained.

As body heat and sweat build up during the night, moisture can sit directly against the skin and mattress instead of being absorbed and released through breathable fabrics.

Pennicotte-Collier went on: "Instead, you should replace it with a lightweight breathable layer instead of sleeping completely uncovered."

Lightweight cotton or linen bedding is said to be best for this time of year because these materials helps absorb sweat, improve airflow, and pull heat away from the body overnight instead of trapping warmth and humidity against the skin.

Sleeping naked

Sleeping naked isn't advised either (Getty Stock Image)

A survey by MattressNextDay found that 45 percent of respondents admitted to sleeping naked during a heatwave. But, like sleeping without a duvet or bedding, this can be problematic too.

"Sleeping naked also feels logical, but without breathable natural fibre bedding to wick sweat away, moisture simply sits on the skin and creates a clammy humid ‘microclimate’ that is more likely to wake you up in the middle of the night," Pennicotte-Collier explained.

People who sleep in the buff might find that they wake up feeling hot and sticky.

Helpful heatwave tips

Keeping your curtains closed in the day helps keep your bedroom cool (Getty Stock Image)

As to what you should do to help your sleep during a heatwave, it's advised that you keep your bedroom curtains closed to block out the sunlight and heat.

The best time to open the windows to cool down the room is in the evening or shortly before bed when the air is cooler.

Pennicotte-Collier added: "A cooling mattress topper or cooling pillow can help reduce heat retention around the areas people overheat most, particularly the back, neck and shoulders."