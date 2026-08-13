Sleeping on top of your duvet in a heatwave makes you hotter, according to an expert
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Sleeping on top of your duvet in a heatwave makes you hotter, according to an expert

A sleep therapist has also explained why sleeping naked doesn't help during a heatwave

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Image

Topics: Sleep, Weather

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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