Modern Family child star looks completely different six years after sitcom's ending
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Modern Family child star looks completely different six years after sitcom's ending

Jeremy Maguire was just four years old when he joined the cast of the hit show

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Bob DAmico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Topics: Entertainment, Nostalgia, Film and TV

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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