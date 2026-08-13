Modern Family child star looks completely different six years after sitcom's ending

Modern Family fans have been left floored after one of the stars of the show recently celebrated his 15th birthday.

Those who have seen the beloved sitcom with remember Jeremy Maguire joining the cast as little Joe Pritchett in season 7. The actor was just four years old at the time – and was undeniably adorable.

He starred in Modern Family for a total of five seasons. It ended in 2020 after a successful 11 seasons and 250 episodes.

Other TV credits Maguire has to his name include Turner & Hooch, The Last Ship, S.W.A.T, and General Hospital (per the teen's IMDb).

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Maguire recently celebrated his 15th birthday and it's safe to say that Modern Family fans were shocked to see him all grown up. He turned 15 on August 10.

Jeremy Maguire played Sofia Vergara's on-screen son Joe (Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Taking to Reddit to discuss how he's changed, somebody wrote on a Modern Family thread: "Can't believe how much Joe from Modern Family has grown up! Happy 15th to Jeremy Maguire!!!!"

"Fifteen already?? I swear he was a toddler like two seasons ago," said another.

Somebody else said that Maguire 'will always be a toddler to me'.

A third person quipped: "Seeing the Modern Family kids grown up is making me feel ancient."

"Well this just made me feel old af," echoed a different person.

The general consensus was knowing that the young actor is now 15 left Modern Family fans feeling old – and I certainly feel the same way.

While he's a teenager, Maguire doesn't share a lot of his life online like most people his age do.

He last posted to his Instagram page in January after ringing in the New Year at Disney World.

"It’s been a while since I’ve been here," he wrote to his 251,000 followers. "I’m happy to herald in my new year here at @waltdisneyworld!! hoping 2026 is the best year of them all."

There hasn't been an official Modern Family reunion since the show ended six years ago, but many of the cast did come together in 2024. Sadly it wasn't for a TV episode, but for an ad for WhatsApp.

The ad saw Cam [Erin Stonestreet] gushing to Phil [Ty Burrell] and Claire [Julie Bowen] over a picture of Hayley [Sarah Hyland]'s twins, prompting Mitchell [Jesse Tyler Ferguson] to ask where he can see it.

Phil clearly puts his foot in it by revealing the image is 'in the group chat', leaving Mitchell with the shocking realization that he's been excluded because he has a different kind of phone.

Thankfully, a handyman is able to assure the in-laws that no one needs to be excluded if they just use WhatsApp to chat.

Maybe we'll get the proper reboot we've all been asking for one day...