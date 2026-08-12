Rosie O’Donnell shares why filming intimate scene with Cynthia Nixon was 'horrifying'

Rosie O'Donnell is opening up on what it was like to film THAT scene in Sex and The City Spin off, And Just Like That - which came as a surprise to her.

Fans will remember (who can forget) O'Donnell's guest star role in the third and final season, in which her character, Sister Mary, lost her virginity to Miranda Hobbes.

Reminiscing on the moment she first got the call O'Donnell said on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast: "She called me and she's like, ‘Ro, you know, Michael Patrick [King] wrote you a scene and it's it's with me. Will you do it?’"

O'Donnell didn't need any convincing to work alongside Nixon.

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However, it wasn't until later when she found out the nature of the scene, realizing she'd be 'in bed with just the sheets'. To make matters worse, she had only done one other sex scene in her career, on Nip/Tuck, alongside Julian McMahon.

“I was nervous with Cynthia and then Michael said, ‘You know, um, you guys can be a little bit more.’ And I'm thinking, I can’t really,” she laughed - as Poehler said it was 'weird' to kiss your friend.

O'Donnell appeared in the third series of And Just Like That (Photo by METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The 64-year-old said the scene was 'horrifying' to film down to her nerves.

“The kissing wasn’t hard, but the laying in bed and the wanting us to act like we had just done it. I was like, ‘Uhh,'" O'Donnell said. "But I’m a little immature when it comes to that," she added.

However, host Amy Poehler had the A League of Their Own star's back, saying it wasn't immature at all.

"I’ve talked to a lot of my friends who have to do intimate scenes, and it’s a skill," she said, as O'Donnell agreed.

However, the scene came out great - and had audiences laughing all over the world.

Elsewhere in the podcast, O'Donnell, who has been friends with Nixon for three decades, called her 'one of the best actresses that we have,' saying she 'admires her greatly'.

The Sex and The City spin off, which reunited the gang, Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) and Nixon, without the presence of Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the iconic series, ran for three seasons, from 2021 - 2025.

The duo have been friends for over three decades (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Announcing the end of And Just Like That in 2025, show runner Michael Patrick King writing on Instagram: "It became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop, the ongoing storytelling of the Sex and the City universe is coming to an end".

SJP added: "Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all".

Despite the premiere of the spin-off drawing in 1.1 million U.S. households in its first four days on Max in December 2021, making it the most watched original series debut, figures started to decline thereafter.

Fans weren't best pleased with the Season 3 finale however, in which Carrie Bradshaw realized she never did need a man.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time, one viewer said: "After six seasons, two movies, and three reboot seasons. THIS is how you end it? The fans and these characters deserved so much more. I refuse to accept this mess!"