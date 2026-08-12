Rosie O’Donnell shares why filming intimate scene with Cynthia Nixon was 'horrifying'
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Rosie O’Donnell shares why filming intimate scene with Cynthia Nixon was 'horrifying'

It was only the second intimate scene O’Donnell had performed in her 40-year career

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Topics: Entertainment, Celebrity, Film and TV

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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