Julie Andrews explains why she won't be in The Princess Diaries 3
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Julie Andrews explains why she won't be in The Princess Diaries 3

The screen legend revealed why she decided not to reprise her beloved role as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the upcoming Disney sequel

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Disney

Topics: Disney, Celebrity, Anne Hathaway

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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