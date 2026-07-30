Cardi B explains why she had butt injections reduced in important message

Cardi B has responded to those constantly telling her to get her butt reduced - by confirming she did, two years ago.

The rapper, 33, who had a tumultuous relationship with her ex Offset told her fans on Instagram live: “I don’t need to go get my a*s reduced, news flash, I did get my a*s reduced."

"I'm very, very honest. First of all, I got two lipos and one a*s reduction," she continued.

On why she made the decision to get her injections reduced the Bodak Yellow singer put it down to her 'small frame'.

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“First thing first, I am a small girl,” she said. “I’m a very small, petite girl. My mom is petite. My sister’s petite. My aunts are small.”

Cardi previously admitted to getting filler in her butt 'in a basement apartment in Queens' when she was 21 years old.

Cardi B had her butt injections reduced (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

"It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days," she told GQ.

The music star had the silicone-based fillers, biopolymer injections, which are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Having been in the game for over a decade, Cardi knows the comments she'll be getting next - and stayed ahead of the game. Confirming why her butt 'still shakes,' on her Instagram live, she added: "I can't just go and lipo my butt because my skin is like kinda loose."

Should she get liposuction, the Bodak Yellow singer said her 'a*s could drop'.

I’m not sitting down for four months. I’m outside. I like my body how it looks right now. I’m comfortable in my skin," she said.

Liposuction is the procedure that removes unwanted fat deposits from the body, as per Cleveland Clinic.

Cardi then hit back on those who claim she has constant surgery due to the fact she looks 'snatched,' saying it was down to her lifestyle and diet, which consists of grilled foods including chicken and salmon.

The rapper has previously opened up about getting filler in a 'basement apartment' (Photo by Justin Shin/WireImage)

Earlier this year, the mother of four said she was going to 'take her a*s out' after tour - but then backtracked during an episode of Today with Jenna & Sheinelle.

"Yeah, I was saying that, but I’m not gonna do it. I was just gonna' take a little bit of butt out, but I don't have time for that," she said, saying she 'feels really comfortable where she's at right now with her body'.

Along with her 'snatched' look, the star is now well and truly in her single era, after splitting from her former partner, Stefon Diggs.

Cardi appeared to confirm the split with the NFL player, who she had been linked to since 2024, during an appearance on stage, reportedly telling the crowd she wasn't 'f****g' with him.

Previously, Cardi had been married to Migos star Offset. They tied the knot 2017, and things were up and down throughout, until their seven year marriage to an end when the WAP star filed for divorce for the second time, in 2024.











