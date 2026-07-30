Cardi B explains why she had butt injections reduced in important message
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Cardi B explains why she had butt injections reduced in important message

The rapper previously opened up about getting butt filler ' in a basement apartment'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Topics: Cardi B, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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