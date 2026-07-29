Usher takes swipe after he pulled fan off stage following reaction to his awkward stunt
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Usher takes swipe after he pulled fan off stage following reaction to his awkward stunt

The woman said she was there to see Chris Brown...

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Images/Jason Kempin

Topics: Usher, Music, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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