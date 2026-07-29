Usher takes swipe after he pulled fan off stage following reaction to his awkward stunt

Usher isn't holding as he took a savage swipe at a fan who snubbed him during onstage in front of thousands over the weekend.

For those who haven't opened their TikTok app in the last few days, Gabrielle Cheyenne went viral when she was pulled on, and then off stage by the music legend during his The R&B Tour with Chris Brown, in Nashville.

The two singers are known for their onstage antics, with Gabrielle being the lucky fan who was picked for the U Got It Bad star to serenade. However, he wasn't impressed with her performance, and is now ensuring he's not left red-faced at following gigs.

Before the number during his Tuesday night show in Birmingham, a video circulating online heard the 47-year-old tell the crowd: "Don't bring your a** up here if you don't want to be here," as he was met by cheers in the crowd.

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He then told them he was looking for 'one sexy lady' who was 'ready to share the stage with him'.

Usher and Chris Brown are currently on tour (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

It seemed like he did in fact find the right one for him, as the audience member he did bring on stage was definitely up for the Can U Handle It routine.

However, Usher still can't get the Nashville moment out of his head, in which Gabrielle was seen sitting 'stiffly' on stage. Videos circulating social media even see her seemingly 'pulling back' from the star as he went to touch her face.

"I don't think she want to be on the stage, huh?" he asked the audience, before signalling to security for her to be removed.

However, it doesn't seem like Gabrielle will be bothered by the 'shade,' as she's already speaking out, revealing she was actually there to see Brown instead in an interview with TMZ.

She also told the outlet that she wouldn't have accepted the VIP upgrade if she was made aware beforehand that it was Usher that would be calling her up. Ouch...





And that's not all she's said. After receiving criticsm online, with fans asking why she didn't just simply decline to go up, she said in a now deleted Facebook post: "First off NOBODY is declining to go on stage.

"I looked good asf, you think I wasn’t going to let THOUSANDS of people see me?

"On the big screen, where you bi***es will never be???? My mom and I had FLOOR SEATS. Their team approached us and moved us to VIP before the show even started!" she said.

Hitting back at those saying she didn't do enough she added: "Y'all wanted me to get up there and f**k him atp? That's the most exciting thing that would've happened in y'all little a** lives !! F**k yall, DISRESPECTFULLY."

For those wanting to join either Usher or Brown onstage (maybe specify who first) they'll be on the road for the rest of the year, ending their North American leg in December, where they'll be wrapping up in Tampa.

However, those who can't wait that long can catch them in New York, New Jersey and Toronto over the coming weeks.















