A woman who went viral after appearing to snub Usher onstage has explained exactly why she reacted the way she did, and it has nothing to do with the singer's performance.

Gabrielle Cheyenne was among thousands of fans at Usher's Nashville concert over the weekend, one of 40 dates on The R&B Tour, which he is co-headlining with Chris Brown.

During the show, Cheyenne was pulled from the crowd for Usher's signature onstage serenade of 'Can U Handle It?', a segment that has historically played out as a flirty, intimate moment between the singer and a 'lucky fan'.

But when clips showed Cheyenne sitting stiffly as Usher tried to touch her face and guide her toward a prop bed before eventually being escorted off, the footage exploded online, with viewers accusing her of disrespecting the star.

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Cheyenne has since hit back at the backlash, revealing she was actually at the show to see Brown, and that her reaction would have been completely different had he been the one to call her up instead.

Usher pulled the woman from the stage segment during the awkward clip (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Why did the woman not react to Usher onstage?

Speaking out after the clip went viral, Cheyenne told TMZ that the situation came down to expectations rather than any issue with Usher himself.

She explained that she and her mother had floor seats before the tour's team approached them and moved them into VIP before the show had even started, without specifying which artist's segment she was being lined up for.

Since Brown also brings fans onstage for a segment during his set, Cheyenne said she had assumed she would be meeting him rather than Usher, and had she known otherwise, she would not have accepted the upgrade at all.

What did the viral fan say about the backlash?

Addressing critics directly, she wrote on Facebook that nobody was refusing to go onstage, insisting she had no problem being seen by the crowd.

"I looked good asf, you think I wasn't going to let THOUSANDS of people see me?" she penned in a since-deleted post.

Cheyenne also addressed suggestions that she should have simply played along with Usher's segment regardless of who she had hoped to see.

She argued that being asked to participate in an intimate bit with an artist she wasn't invested in wasn't something she was willing to fake for the crowd's entertainment, and pushed back hard at those criticizing her response online.

The fan said that she was there to see Chris Brown, not Usher (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

'I mind my business'

She went on to say that the backlash had turned nasty in the days following the clip, but that she stood by how she handled the moment.

Posting a series of selfies to Instagram captioned 'unbothered', Cheyenne made it clear that she had no regrets about the way things played out, adding on her Instagram stories that she wasn't going to 'keep it cool' while being disrespected online over an experience others hadn't had themselves.

Cheyenne also hosted a Facebook Live to share her side of the story. She explained that going up on stage was a 'once in a lifetime opportunity', adding: "That’s not something that you can just wake up and do every day. That just doesn’t happen, you can go to a million concerts and never get pulled on stage."

However, she added: "I woke up to my phone and everyone in the city bashing me and calling me out of my name and disrespecting me.

"I'm a nurse. I take care of my son. I'm a mom. I mind my business."

Usher and Chris Brown are continuing their joint tour, which has drawn attention not only for the performances themselves but for moments like this one that have taken on a life of their own online, keeping the pair's run of shows firmly in the spotlight for reasons beyond the music.