Mitch McConnell has shared a statement detailing his recovery after being hospitalized on June 14, telling fans he'd be giving the annual Fancy Farm Picnic in Kentucky a skip this weekend.

The Kentucky senator first broke his silence on July 13, confirming that it was a fall that had led to his hospitalization, and was currently in a rehab centre.

Within the initial statement, McConnell confirmed that he will not return to the senate 'quite yet,' something he has now echoed in his follow up.

“There’s no place I’d rather be on the first Saturday in August than with the good people of western Kentucky, feasting on pork and mutton,” the second statement, which was released to the media on Monday, July 27, began.

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“I hate that I’ll miss the fun this year. “As always, I appreciate all of your continued well wishes, and I’m looking forward to getting back to the Senate and to Kentucky soon," he continued before going on to share a further health update.

Mitch McConnel)

The 84-year-old added: “I’m still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors’ orders."

The statement was also accompanied by a fresh picture of himself smiling in a hospital bed, with his wife, Elaine Chao, beside him.

Alongside this, came a fresh statement from the senator’s office, including an update from the Office of the Attending Physician, which confirmed McConnell was 'continuing his recovery from a fall at home in June'.

“Since his discharge from hospital care, he has maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation," the statement continued, confirming that these were to 'rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls'.

Despite going through the recovery, the statement confirmed that he was 'is not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office'.

McConnell raised concerns due to the fact he had been quiet for a month until his initial update last week. However, his wife, Chao, broke her silence at the start of the month, with many questioning why she hadn't flown back from her trip from China, which she reportedly left for two days after her husband's fall.

McConnell has released a second health update (Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“The secretary was on a long-planned trip in China to support her family’s philanthropic endeavors," a statement to the Daily Beast read.

“During the trip, she met with a number of people, including the US ambassador. The Senator’s health did not warrant an immediate return to the US.”

Just days later, McConnell revealed why it had taken so long for him to speak out.

"Folks of my generation often hesitate to share the vulnerability that comes with growing older," he wrote.

The republican added: "Even in the public eye, I feel that same instinct - I can’t help it."

Prior to this, there were rumors the senator had suffered a heart attack, however, he shut these down.

"I’ve submitted to every test they can think of to help figure out what caused this incident," he said.

"My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke. I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital.

"I’ve also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia."











