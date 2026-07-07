Penelope Cruz has opened up about a health scare that she has had several times.

The celebrity revealed that she had experienced multiple aneurysm scares, and works hard to look after her health following the incidents.

Cruz sat down with Net-a-Porter where she spoke about her health issues over the last few years.

An aneurysm is when a blood vessel in the brain starts to bulge or balloon under the pressure.

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While in itself this does not usually cause problems or even symptoms, aneurysms can be extremely serious if they rupture or burst as this can cause a bleed on the brain, also known as a hemorrhagic stroke, according to Mayo Clinic.

Cruz opened up about her health scares (Araya Doheny/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)

“I have had many scares like that," said Cruz. Fortunately, I’m fine, it was a false alarm."

Nonetheless, she revealed that the incidents have made her very health conscious, and want to ensure that she is looking after herself properly.

“I worry about staying healthy, taking care of myself," she told the outlet. "I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I really don’t party."

Cruz went on to stress the importance that she places on health, saying: "Without health, we have nothing. You talk about real equality? Why don’t we start with health?”

It's not the first time that Cruz has opened up about her health scares, previously speaking about how she had symptoms of an aneurysm while she was filming The Black Ball.

Speaking at the film's premiere at Cannes back in May, Cruz said that she had been told about her health problem before shooting at night.

Recalling the moment according to a report by Variety, she said: "We’re about to go out, I was putting on my wig, and they said, ‘Oh, apparently you have some brain aneurysm'."

Cruz has previously spoken about. her health scare (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

She added: “I thought I was about to die. This is something that was totally surreal in my life.”

The star took the evening off, before being cleared by a doctor that it would be medically safe for her to carry on working with the production.

“I thought, ‘It’s a total miracle'. I have to, I must have this in me," she said.

Mayo Clinic explains that brain aneurysms are a common condition and the majority of them are too small to be considered serious, and the majority of them do not rupture.

Often they are spotted when someone is having a scan for another condition.

Despite this, if an aneurysm does rupture then this can be very quickly be life-threatening, requiring immediate emergency treatment.