Bella Hadid has shared has shared an emotional update about living with a chronic illness, describing a flare up which left her 'diagnosing herself with 12 other things'.

The 29-year-old was diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease in 2012, when she was just 16-years-old. Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and younger brother, Anwar, have also been diagnosed with the illness.

As per Clevland Clinic: "Lyme disease is an infection you can get from the bite of a deer tick."

It's the bacteria It's the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi that causes the infection, and the illness is the most common tick-borne infectious disease in the U.S.

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Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, June 25, before documenting a flare up, Hadid explained how 'intimidating' and 'difficult' it was to explain the 'pain exhaustion, fatigue, anxiety, brain fog, infections, and trauma,' explaining how they lead to 'severe isolation and depression'.

It's not the first time Hadid has opened up on the mental struggles which come with her illness. Last year, the 29-year-old spoke about her struggles with anxiety, during World Mental Health Day.

"I sometimes wonder how life has blessed me and how my body and mind are filled with the weight of sadness, depression, and debilitating anxiety on a regular basis," she penned.

Bella has shared an emotional update about her health (Instagram/BellaHadid)

Further on in her latest health update, Hadid went on to explain the difficulties of having flare ups following 'a few goods days,' before another flare up comes along and 'nothing feels certain again'.

"You wake up with anxiety already living in your body," Hadid wrote.

"Physical pain before your feet even touch the floor....And somehow, still have to find the strength to move through another day in a body and mind that are completely exhausted."

"Sometimes it feels like unless you've lived something like this, or loved someone who has, it's impossible to fully understand," she later added.

Hadid then sent love to any of her followers going through something similar, stating 'every hardship teaches us a lesson, or a strength we never knew we had'.

The model also expressed her 'gratitude for life.'

'But without living in a body that has more rough days than good, it's hard to find joy or purpose or reason to even go outside...but we will keep trying! always!' she wrote.

Bella was tearful as she shared an update with fans (Instagram/Bella Hadid)





Shortly after, Hadid posted about her latest flare up, which left her 'out of breath walking to the kitchen'.

Sharing an emotional photo of herself lying in bed in tears, Hadid explained that she's 'took protocol from every doctor she's seen,' but still, nothing is helping.

Hadid, who has been open about 'medical anxiety' in the past, said her latest flare up had her 'diagnosing herself' with a number of other illnesses.

Trying to stay positive, the star shared a joke at the end of her post, telling her followers to 'send her a cookie' after she managed to have a shower without fainting.

Hadid's mother, former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda, revealed in 2015 that her daughter Bella, and son Anwar, had been diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease in 2012.

Yolanda had also been open about her experiences previously.

Announcing her two children's diagnosis, she said: : "Watching my babies struggle in silence in order to support me in my journey, struck the deepest core of hopelessness inside of me."

"I will walk to the end of the earth to find a cure so that you can live a healthy life that you deserve."

Yolanda is also mother to Gigi Hadid.